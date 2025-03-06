Netflix faces major backlash after axing beloved series

Netflix has axed The Recruit after two seasons. Confirming the news on social media, Colton Dunn – who portrayed former CIA operative Lester Kitchens – addressed fans. "The Recruit has been cancelled y'all," he began.

"Such a bummer. I'll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I'm AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for your TV story!!"

Noah Centineo, who led the series as Owen Hendricks, is yet to publicly respond.

Noah Centineo is yet to publicly respond

A decision which has caused outrage on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix is currently facing backlash from subscribers. "Another streaming platform better pick up The Recruit, it was such a good show. @netflix [expletive] up, someone pick up their slack," wrote one.

"This is BS. Season 2 still performed well, despite a questionably long hiatus & it should have had more than just 6 episodes. It's like Netflix didn't want The Recruit to succeed—and it still did smh. Another good show cut early for no reason," tweeted a second.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "@netflix never fails to DISAPPOINT. @netflix 100% INTENTIONALLY SABOTAGED The Recruit releasing it so close to The Night Agent. What the heck are people even paying for?"

Released on January 30, 2025, fans were already disappointed when season two of The Recruit returned with fewer episodes than its predecessor, and after a longer-than-expected two-year wait.

In January, Noah shared his hopes for a third season

Following Owen Hendricks – a fledgling CIA lawyer who becomes embroiled in the world of international espionage – the cast of The Recruit had been hoping for a renewal.

Earlier this year, Noah Centineo appeared on Good Morning America where he promoted series two. "We poured a lot into this, you know, [and] the third season isn't promised," he said. "So, if you guys really like it and love it, maybe we'll get a third season. I know that we certainly would love to do a third season, and I hope you guys like it."

Netflix has cancelled several shows in recent months, including Girls5eva

Echoing this sentiment, showrunner Alexi Hawley told Deadline that he was feeling "super positive" about The Recruit's future. "There's a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is," the EP said in January. "So, I'm feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time.

In recent months, Netflix has come under fire for increasing subscription fees across the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina, while culling many of its most beloved shows. Among them, Girls5eva, Unstable, Kaos, That '90s Show and The Brothers Sun have all been discontinued.