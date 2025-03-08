All Creatures Great and Small season 6: all we know from Tristan's hidden trauma to cast and more

So far, Channel 5 have remained tight-lipped about what to expect from the upcoming season.

Ahead of series five, Samuel West, who plays Siegfried, revealed that the cast were "about to have some discussions" about what season 6 would have in store.

"One of the things that the books do is dramatise the fact that Tristan leaves," he told RadioTimes.com. "Brian, the original Tristan, left the practice. And I don't think we'll be doing that. I hope not. So at that point, I think we will be non-canonical."

Meanwhile, Callum Woodhouse confirmed that his character Tristan would be "another permanent fixture at Skeldale for a while".

During an interview with HELLO! and other press ahead of the latest series, Samuel commented on Tristan's care-free attitude and suggested that hidden trauma could come to the surface.

"Siegfried had a fairly terrible first war," explained the Slow Horses star. "He returned seeing terrible suffering, particularly to animals, and had friends in the profession who killed themselves many years later.

"Tristan is all breeze and joy and drink and the club. I suspect that there must be something under that, but he won't talk about it, and it's a very interesting thing to play, because Callum is very good at that, and subtext is something that you know the series does well. So how well he really is, and how well he seems is to be discovered," he added.

Callum later confirmed this, telling RadioTimes.com: "I definitely think he's seen some things that will probably stay with him."

He added: "I definitely think there's stuff he's probably not fully talked about, not fully expressed yet, which he was masking a lot of this series with drink and with jokes, which is obviously always Tristan’s way, but I'm sure more of that will get unpacked over time."