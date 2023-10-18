Meet Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's new girlfriend Lauren Jaine

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has seemingly confirmed a relationship with his new girlfriend, Lauren Jaine. The professional dancer, who is partnered with Bad Education actor Layton Williams for this year's series, took to his Instagram recently to share a series of photos and one snap showed the gorgeous couple posing for a cute mirror selfie.

Nikita wrote in the caption: "Photo dump Sunday," and shared ten photos with his over 180,000 followers. In the fourth photo, Lauren can be seen holding her phone in the mirror as Nikita draped his arm over his shoulder. So who is Nikita's new flame? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola perform gorgeous routine

Who is Nikita Kuzmin dating?

Nikita is thought to be dating Lauren Jaine. Although not a vast amount is known about the dancer's new girlfriend, according to her Instagram she is a twenty-something model and is signed to First Model Management.

As well as being a model, she's also a recent graduate and, judging by her Instagram, graduated from Durham University earlier this year.

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren posted this selfie on Instagram

When did Nikita and Lauren Jaine start dating?

It's not known exactly how long Nikita and Lauren have been dating, but it's been reported that the couple have been together for a few months. Last week was the first time Nikita had posted his girlfriend on his Instagram, but the dancer first appeared on her social media in August when they took a romantic holiday to Croatia.

What have Nikita and Lauren said about each other since dating?

Since the Croatia post in August, Lauren has uploaded a number of snaps of her boyfriend on her Instagram. On the 6 September, Lauren posted a photo of Nikita out on walk, and another of them smiling for a photo while posing at the Strictly studios at Elstree.

The Elstree Studios photo even prompted a reaction from Nikita's fellow Strictly pro dancers. Neil Jones wrote a comment saying: "You two are so cute," while Carlos said: "My Love." Nikita also commented: "Love you", followed by a red love heart emoji.

More recently, Lauren went along to watch Strictly's movie week which Nikita's parents also attended. The model captioned the post: "Very proud."

Who has Nikita dated previously?

Prior to his relationship with Lauren, Nikita was in a relationship with podcaster Charlie Backshall, who viewers might know from her popular sex podcast, The Hotline. The couple were dating at the beginning of this year and were pictured in exclusive photos published by HELLO!, which you can see here.

Before Charlie, Nikita dated fellow ballroom and Latin dancer, Nicole Wirt. The couple were together for five years and reportedly shared a flat together in London, but they mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.