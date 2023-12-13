Nikita Kuzmin reveals thoughts on winning for Strictly for first time ahead of finale: 'We’ve won already'

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has been on the dancing show for three years - but 2023 has been the first year that he has made it to the final! Previously coming in tenth and sixth place with Ellie Simmonds and Tilly Ramsay respectively - will this be his year to lift the Glitterball trophy?

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at a press conference ahead of Saturday night’s highly anticipated final, Nikita spoke about his pride in his Strictly journey with Layton Williams, and how he feels like they have already won just by making it into the final.

WATCH: Layton Williams scores perfect mark with legendary Charleston

He explained: "I feel like we’ve won already. Just being here, having done all the numbers that we have done, representing… just if you look back at every single thing we’ve done in the training room, our friendship, representation, I couldn’t have asked for better."

© Guy Levy Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams' Paso Doble topped the leaderboard

Layton added: "I think to win would, of course, be an unbelievable achievement, after everything we’ve managed to achieve on this show… but I do feel like getting to the final means I’ve completed it. No matter what happens, I’ll feel like I’ve left with my head held high. We’ve managed to do so much… I’m really proud."

The show’s third-ever all-male pairing has been the highest-ranking scorers in the competition, with an average of 36.36 - and recently shared their jubilation at landing a perfect score of 40 for the second time on the show - this time for their brilliant Charleston routine.

© BBC Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin in the bottom two

Layton wrote about making it into the final on Instagram: "We’re so overwhelmed and grateful to everyone who voted for us. This Strictly journey has exceeded both our expectations. That Semi-Final was just magical. Literally, everything we hoped and dreamed of. Thank you so much to our supporters. Bring on the final!"

© Guy Levy Nikita has never been in the final before

Fans were full of praise, with one replying: "The most exceptional partnership, jaw-dropping dancing and a beautifully proud, authentic representation of our LGBT community. You are both incredible human beings. Thank you so much." Another person added: "When Craig stood up. The way I SCREAMED???? I adore you both SO much, and at this point (although I want it for you both SO MUCH) I think the friendship you've gained and the fun you've clearly had together? Means more and lasts longer than any Glitterball. Can't wait to see you dance again. I know we will."