Downton Abbey and Silent Witness actors join hit ITV crime drama's second season

Filming on ITV's hit crime drama After the Flood is underway, with some new faces joining the show for season two.

Alun Armstrong (Downton Abbey, Sherwood), Jill Halfpenny (Liar, The Long Shadow), Ian Puleston-Davies (Silent Witness, The Bay) and Matthew McNulty (The Rising, The Jetty) join leading star Sophie Rundle, who reprises her role as Jo Marshall.

WATCH: Have you seen season one?

Also returning for series two are Lorraine Ashbourne as Jo's mum Molly, Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie, Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe and Matt Stokoe as Jo's husband, Pat.

Faye McKeever will also be back, alongside Tripti Tripuraneni, Heider Ali, Leo Flanagan, Jacqueline Boatswain, George Bukhari and Maui Connock reprise their roles.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jill Halfpenny has joined the cast

The upcoming six-part series will see "tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding", as a body is discovered "in bizarre circumstances".

"Jo's race to stop the killer brings her into direct conflict with dark and influential forces within the town, ultimately drawing her into an investigation that becomes deeply personal," continues the synopsis.

© ITV Sophie Rundle stars as Joanna Marshall in After the Flood

"One that will require her to operate in secret if she is to have any hope of rooting out the corruption that has blighted the town's police force - and her own family - for decades."

In series one, PC Joanna Marshall investigated the discovery of an unidentified body in an underground car park in the wake of a devastating flood in the small town of Waterside in Yorkshire.

© ITV Lorraine Ashbourne plays Molly Marshall

Sharing her anticipation about reprising her role, Sophie previously said: "I am thrilled to be returning to After the Flood for another series alongside the fantastic cast and team at Quay Street Productions.

"I can't wait to get started and see what mystery is next in store for Jo to solve now she is officially a detective."

Commenting on the new cast additions and returning stars, Andy Pryor, casting director for Quay Street Productions, said: "To attract such talented household names to the series is a testament to the brilliant writing by Mick Ford, once again writing such a thrilling story filled to the brim with interesting and compelling characters."

© VISHAL SHARMA Philip Glenister plays Jack Radcliffe

He continued: "We couldn't be happier with the calibre of talent we have both returning and joining After the Flood for series 2, each cast member is perfect for their role and we are looking forward to seeing how they bring their characters to life on screen."

After the Flood is available on ITVX.