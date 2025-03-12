Ginger Zee's bold statement about her appearance has fans saying the same thing

Ginger Zee is no stranger to online trolls who comment on her body, and often takes the time to bravely call these people out and start important conversations about body image and aging.

The meteorologist took to her Instagram to hit back at one such troll, who shared a negative comment on one of her previous posts.

"You're not aging well," the commenter wrote, while Ginger sharply responded: "What a privilege to be aging in any manner — thanks for your opinion though."

Alongside the screenshot of their interaction, she wrote a meaningful message for her followers about how special it was to age despite what societal expectations dictate.

"You know you are in a good place when you genuinely believe your response," she penned. "And I do. What a privilege to be able to be alive. No matter how you perceive my aging, I'm proud of it."

Ginger's fans took to the comments to praise her wise words, adding that she was a powerful role model for women.

© Instagram Ginger called out the user who commented on her appearance

"We should all age as 'badly' as you Ginger!" said one fan, while another wrote, "Love your answer!"

"You are beautiful and it is definitely a privilege to be able to age," added a third, while a fourth commented, "You are aging extremely well! You are as beautiful now as 20 years ago!"

The star announced in December that she would be taking a short social media break due to the onslaught of negative comments she received daily.

© Getty Images The meteorologist has been open about her mental health struggles in the past

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the mother of two explained how she deals with low mental health periods.

While her first rule was to "identify it, say it out loud," she would then "tell someone in my circle," before choosing "consistent therapy, meditation and gratitude practice." She also made sure to repeat one phrase: "It's temporary."

Ginger has been open about her mental health struggles in recent years, sharing that she took up running to cope after being diagnosed with depression at 21 years old.

© Getty Images Ginger shared that she had been diagnosed with depression at 21

"In my darkest times personally, as my career was ramping up and everything was going, running was the therapy I didn't realize I had," she told People. "A lot of times it broke isolation or it gave me the natural dopamine hit or whatever it was that I didn't realize I needed more than anything."

"I wasn't in a place — because I didn't have the proper diagnosis until about 11 years ago — to really heal, but I believe that running kept me above rock bottom many times," she continued.

"Once I went to the hospital to get my inpatient treatment — which I should have done much earlier — physical activity was part of the roadmap they gave me…after sleep and nutrition."

© Getty She shared that running had vastly improved her mental health

The TV personality now works to break down the stigma surrounding mental health by being open about her own trials.

"With physical health, if somebody breaks their leg everybody knows what to do. We take them to the hospital, we get them rehabilitation, and they get better," she explained.

"But when someone is having something going on in their mental health, everyone gets a little clammy and they're not sure what to do."