Ginger Zee shares comments on GMA that leave co-hosts open-mouthed: 'Pretty insulting'

On the latest installment of Good Morning America, a tennis comment got an unexpected reaction out of anchor Robin Roberts and her guest for the day.

Robin, 63, had an emotional conversation on the Wednesday, August 21st show with tennis legend Chris Evert, discussing her journey with cancer, her personal work, and throwing it back to their early days.

At the end of their conversation, they started bonding over older tennis equipment like wooden racquets and brackets, with Robin then quipping: "We're really aging ourselves right now!"

Recommended video You may also like Ginger Zee's Brave Health Battle

Chris, 69, joked back: "Jeez! We're talking about 50 years ago!" to which the GMA host replied: "There are a lot of people at home nodding along right now."

She then cut to Ginger Zee for the weather forecast, and the 43-year-old bashfully shared from the sidelines: "When I took lessons recently, he said, 'You play like someone who played with a wooden racquet,' and I was like, '...oh.'"

The comments from the instructor elicited audible gasps from others in the studio, as both Robin and Chris stared at each other, mouths agape, before breaking into laughing fits.

© Getty Images "When I took lessons recently, he said, 'You play like someone who played with a wooden racquet,' and I was like, '...oh.'"

"That's pretty insulting. Pretty insulting," Chris said back as Ginger just shrugged and laughed along. She added: "I'm not getting much better that quickly, I need some help," pointing to Robin and Chris before turning to the forecast.

MORE: Ginger Zee urged to 'stay safe' after worrying video

The ABC News meteorologist is quite an impressive athlete, though, having shared before that she used to run cross, play tennis, and cheer competitively when she was in high school. She still maintains her healthy lifestyle (as documented on her social media) and was once even a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

She is an avid runner and has spoken in the past about how the sport helped her both physically and mentally, and played a vital role in helping deal with her depression (she was diagnosed at the age of 21).

MORE: Ginger Zee stuns in breathtaking bridal gown as she teases new life update with husband

She told People: "In my darkest times personally, as my career was ramping up and everything was going, running was the therapy I didn't realize I had. A lot of times it broke isolation or it gave me the natural dopamine hit or whatever it was that I didn't realize I needed more than anything."

© Instagram The GMA anchor is known for her athleticism and dedication to her health

Ginger added: "I wasn't in a place — because I didn't have the proper diagnosis until about 11 years ago — to really heal, but I believe that running kept me above rock bottom many times."

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee shares before-and-after photo following illness — 'It's hard to believe I’m the same person'

She said she got "addicted" to it more so after college, soon after she had attempted suicide and was at a low point in her life. "Once I went to the hospital to get my inpatient treatment — which I should have done much earlier — physical activity was part of the roadmap they gave me… after sleep and nutrition."

© Getty Images "I always knew that running felt good. I always knew that I felt a little better, more clear head."

"I always knew that running felt good. I always knew that I felt a little better, more clear head. But that's when I realized the science behind what was actually happening when you move, and how that was an integral part and would be in the future. Running is the crown jewel of my physical-mental connection."