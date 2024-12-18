GMA's Ginger Zee shocks fans as she's hooked up to wires and machines in photo

Ginger Zee sparked a huge reaction from her social media followers on Tuesday when she shared photos and a message concerning her health.

The GMA host posted snapshots on Instagram in which she was "wired up" for tests.

Ginger had tubes up her nose, and wires stuck to her face.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ginger Zee breaks down as she talks about her battle with anorexia

She gave an explanation for her appearance in the detailed caption that read: "Have you ever done a sleep study? I’ve been wired up for almost 24 hours for an overnight and 5 naps, an important test for my narcolepsy journey."

She continued: "I did one of these in 2001 but doctor needed a fresh one. So here I am. Wired up. I’ll see you all back on @goodmorningamerica tomorrow!"

Fans rushed to comment and said "please be well," and sent praying emojis and kind wishes.

Others confirmed they'd been in the same boat and had undergone sleep studies for various ailments including sleep apnea and narcolepsy like Ginger.

The meteorologist has been candid about her health issues in the past including her sleep problems.

© Getty Images Ginger has been candid about her health battles

She revealed it took three major accidents to get a diagnosis for her condition.

Ginger opened up about the difficult journey in an honest interview on Narcolepsy 360.

"I remember in high school falling asleep in class which was not my MO. I was an over-achieving perfectionist.

© Jamie McCarthy Ginger suffers frem narcolepsy

"I fell asleep in every movie I went to. Any time it was dark I would fall asleep. I went to college and it was another boyfriend who got to see my sleep first hand at night and noticed that was not normal."

Ginger said she began having sleep paralysis and even collapsed teaching aerobics.

She underwent many tests and she thought it may have been her heart. But when that was ruled out, she carried on with life as normal.

© Instagram Ginger has the support of her family including her husband Ben

Ginger ended up having a series of car accidents and due to her narcolepsy which finally led to a diagnosis.

"I still didn't know that [I was falling asleep] until I got into three different car accidents," she said.

© James Devaney Ginger was diagnosed at the age of 21

"I couldn't explain why I was falling asleep and it wasn't until the third crash when I crossed the medium and almost went onto the other side of the highway that I got help."

A sleep study at the age of 21 revealed she was narcoleptic.