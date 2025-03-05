Meteorologist Ginger Zee takes her clothing ban 'to the next level' in must-see photos

Ginger Zee is no stranger to fashion-forward outfits and Good Morning America viewers can't wait to see what she's wearing to deliver the forecast in the mornings.

But almost three years ago, the meteorologist made a decision about her wardrobe when she jumped on the #NoNewClothes Challenge.

She wanted to prove she could stay stylish while consuming less and hoped to help mitigate mass produced fashion's impact on the environment.

It started out as a three month challenge during which she wouldn't go on shopping trips or splurge on new clothes.

But it turned into a lifestyle for Ginger and she's still borrowing and recycling to create stylish outfits on a daily basis.

Most recently, she stepped out in a dress which she admitted was "next level," when it came to her clothing ban.

Ginger looked incredible in a black, floor-length dress with red gloves which she wore to the Oscars.

© Instagram Ginger has been on her NoNewClothes mission for almost three years

"Borrowed my Oscars after party look from @abc7newsbayarea's @Amanda.abc7," she wrote alongside photos of her and Amanda wearing the ensemble."

She went on: "And it was a hand-me-down from her grandmother. Taking #NoNewClothes to the next level."

It's not the first time her co-stars have lent her clothes and she often leans on her ABC female family members for their support.

Ginger's borrowed from her GMA co-stars

Ginger said that once "a dress showed up," in her GMA dressing room. "I walk out and Lara [Spencer] goes, 'I have that dress.' I realized our wardrobe woman accidentally put it in my room. It's become this joke: We share so much that I even steal it."

When she began her pledge, Ginger wrote: "When I saw the pledge was for 90 days, I did not think that would be that difficult. Come to find out, we might not realize how much we buy.

© James Devaney Ginger always looks fabulous

"The average person purchases 16 new items of clothing over a three month span, according to Remake. If we pledge to not do that, the impacts are significant, even just for one of us."

She said that a single person could, "save more than 2,500 gallons of water, eliminate the equivalent of 500 miles worth of driving and save $500 apiece."

© James Devaney Ginger is dedicated to protecting the environment

In addition to borrowing clothes, Ginger has been shopping in recycled clothing stores and making the most of the clothes she already has in her closet.

"It doesn’t mean I don’t think fashion is art, an important part of expression," she insists. "But we have far too much low quality clothing on this planet. Consuming less is the most “in” thing we can do."