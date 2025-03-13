Kelly Clarkson's return date to talk show revealed after lengthy absence — report

Kelly Clarkson's absence from her eponymous NBC talk show has made headlines in recent weeks due to her unexplained lengthy absence.

The talk show host and inaugural American Idol champ first was absent on February 28, when she was subbed for by comedian and former guest host Roy Wood Jr.

This continued with Simu Liu on March 3, who also then interviewed his co-stars from the film he was promoting, Last Breath. Kelly briefly returned for the following two shows, before being replaced once again by Roy.

Over the following days, the likes of Wanda Sykes, Brooke Shields and Willie Geist have stepped in as guest hosts, although per a report from Deadline, some of the subs have been last minute asks.

Molly Sims will host the March 13 and 14 editions of the show, and the publication reports that episodes for the following week have already been taped and several other guest hosts will step in for Kelly then as well.

According to the report, the singer is absent from her show due to a "private matter," although the specifics remain unclear. HELLO! has reached out to representatives from the show for comment.

They also add that Kelly will return to taping her show on Thursday, March 13, although the air date for the episode is unclear since the show tapes ahead of time. However, Kelly will also be present to tape the show's milestone 1000th episode, which will be on March 18 and then air later in the week.

None of the guest hosts have revealed the reason for Kelly's absence, although Simu alluded more so to a sudden situation that required her attention. "Before we get things started, I do have a confession to make. I am not…Kelly Clarkson," he joked at first.

"I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we're sending her our very best," he added, also indicating that he was asked just a few minutes prior to step in.

"Here's the thing, I did not know that I was doing this until five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie Last Breath…so I'm here now, and I'm not one to back down from a challenge."

Kelly is currently also preparing for her return to Las Vegas for a new residency this summer, titled Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency. The concert series will feature the same band from her talk show that accompany her during the Kellyoke segments.

The 18-date residency will kick off on July 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, continuing up until August 16. It will then break for three months before she returns for another week, November 7-15.

The mom-of-two said of the news back in February: "I'm so excited to be back in Vegas! We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with 'Studio Sessions'! See you soon! Be sure to sign up for fan club emails on my website, they could contain fun things!"