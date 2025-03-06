Why Kelly Clarkson is stepping away right now from her talk show

Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has experienced a bit of a shake-up in recent days.

Usually hosted by the inaugural American Idol champ, over the past week, several guest hosts have stepped in for Kelly intertwined with regular episodes featuring her appearance.

This began with the episode on Friday, March 28, when comedian Roy Wood Jr. subbed as the guest host for the day, despite not being listed in the calendar shared the week prior on the show's official social media page.

At the top of the show, Roy did not address Kelly's absence, simply mentioning he was there to fill in for her on the show before quickly turning the attention to the day's line-up and the 97th Academy Awards, slated for that weekend.

The same followed into the next week, although this time, the guest hosts were specified from the jump. Simu Liu was tasked with hosting Monday, March 3rd's installment, followed by Roy once again on Thursday, March 6, and then Wanda Sykes the day after to close out the week.

"Before we get things started, I do have a confession to make," Simu said at the top of his hosting gig, jokingly concluding with: "I am not…Kelly Clarkson."

© Getty Images Kelly is taking a few days off from her talk show

He shared a bit more insight into Kelly's absence, adding: "I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we're sending her our very best."

The Shang-Chi actor quipped after: "Here's the thing, I did not know that I was doing this until five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie Last Breath…so I'm here now, and I'm not one to back down from a challenge." Simu also interviewed his Last Breath co-stars Woody Harrelson and Finn Cole on the show.

© Getty Images Simu Liu subbed in as a guest host alongside his "Last Breath" co-stars

Kelly herself has not specified a reason for her absence, although she was on as the host for both Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes, suggesting she might just be taking some time off. Fans have commented on her absence on social media, however.

"What happened to Kelly, why is she not hosting?" one asked on social media, with another also saying: "What's with guest hosts on the Kelly Clarkson Show?" and a third adding: "Where is queen kelly."

© Getty Images She has still intermittently hosted episodes over the week

The NBC talk show has remained a ratings and critical darling since its premiere, having won several Daytime Emmys over its run. She spoke with Associated Press about how she believes the show has evolved now into its sixth season.

"By season six, people kind of trust our show more," she said. "I think a lot of times some actors or artists — especially in the limelight — they get a little nervous about going on shows because they're like, 'Are they going to try and angle something? Or get some sort of soundbite or clickbait?'"

© Getty Images Roy Wood Jr., who has guest hosted several times in the past, is doing double duty this time

"That's not what I'm about. I've obviously had that happen to me in my career, so I don't want to do that to anyone. I think people by now feel safe there, and they're willing to like, you know, play a dumb game that's just fun or they're willing to talk about things that maybe they don't normally talk about."