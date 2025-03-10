Kelly Clarkson replaced on talk show by A-list star — here's who's stepping into her shoes

Kelly Clarkson's rotating slot of guest hosts on her talk show continues into the new week, after taking a few days off over the course of late February and early March.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has not yet shared a reason for her absence, although it could simply be some vacation time with her two young kids, River and Remington.

After some stints from actor Simu Liu and comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Wanda Sykes, plus singer Josh Groban, the gig takes an A-list turn with the newest star to step into Kelly's shoes.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's style transformation since moving to New York City

It was announced over the weekend that for the first two episodes of the week, on March 10 and 11, actress and model Brooke Shields will host The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist will step on Wednesday's installment, with model and actress Molly Sims closing the week out as a guest host on Thursday and Friday.

The line-up of guests this week is also stacked, including The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Amanda Seyfried, Smokey Robinson, Simone Ashley, Joshua Jackson, Michael Fassbender, and even the four winners of the latest season of The Traitors.

© Getty Images Brooke Shields will host the coming two installments of "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Fans on social media threw their support behind Kelly, defending her desire to take some time off without needing to provide an explanation and wishing her well.

They left responses to the new line-up like: "Have missed Kelly on the show recently, hope she is well and enjoying her well-deserved break," and: "Oh bless Kelly. I love seeing everyone rallying 'you don't owe us an explanation!!' Take care of yourself, sweet girl," as well as: "Kelly is allowed to have or need time off y'all lol let her be."

During his hosting gig last week, Simu said at the start of the show: "Before we get things started, I do have a confession to make. I am not…Kelly Clarkson."

© Getty Images Wanda Sykes was among the rotating guest hosts for the past two weeks

"I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we're sending her our very best."

The Last Breath star joked: "Here's the thing, I did not know that I was doing this until five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie Last Breath…so I'm here now, and I'm not one to back down from a challenge," later interviewing his co-stars from the movie as well.

© Getty Images The NBC daytime talk show is now in its sixth season

The Daytime Emmy-winning NBC talk show is currently in its sixth season, its second in New York City after Kelly and the team moved following four years in Los Angeles. A dedicated studio was built at NBC's Rockefeller Center to house the show.

During a conversation with the Associated Press, she joked that one of her favorite things about living in NYC was getting to ride the subway and not get recognized without her glam. "I'm very blessed," she joked.

© Instagram The show moved to New York City for its fifth season in 2023

"I get away with leading a pretty normal average life, and I don't think a lot of people in the limelight get that," recalling her time on The Voice back in LA. "I remember, any time I'd ever go out with Blake [Shelton] anywhere or John [Legend] they just look like them all the time. They can't get away with it and they can't go anywhere."