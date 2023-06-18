BBC drama Ten Pound Poms will air its final episode on Sunday evening. The series, which tells the story of a group of Brits who flee post-war England to head for sunnier climates Down Under, stars Warren Brown and Michelle Keegan.

Viewers will be familiar with Warren, who plays Terry Roberts, thanks to his credits in shows such as Luther, Hollyoaks, and The Responder. But how much do you know about the star's life away from his acting career? Find out more about his personal life and romance history below.

Who is Warren Brown?

Warren Brown is a 45-year-old TV actor from Warrington. He's known and adored his playing the role of Donny Maguire in Shameless, Andy Holt in Hollyoaks and Justin Ripley in BBC crime drama, Luther, alongside Hollywood star Idris Elba.

More recently, however, he's appeared in other crime dramas like BAFTA-nominated show The Responder and ITV's Trigger Point.

Who is Ten Pound Poms star Warren Brown dating?

Warren generally prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight so not much is known about his love life history and who he has dated in the past. Recently, however, he is thought to be dating Sky Sports presenter Anna Woolhouse.

Warren shared an adorable sunny selfie on his Instagram @warrenbrown1 where he seemingly confirmed he was dating Anna in the caption. It read: "She makes a cracking Aperol and she's an absolute knockout! @woolyanna1 x." The snap saw the pair sipping the cocktail while looking directly at the camera. Anna, 39, is a regular on Sky Sports and predominantly presents their boxing coverage.

Fans flooded the comments complimenting the good-looking pair. One wrote: "Gawd bless ya," while a second said: "Loveeee this!!!" A third even joked: "My heart is officially broken. I'm so happy for you both."

What is Ten Pound Poms on BBC about?

For those who haven't tuned in to the series, Ten Pound Poms tells the story of the Roberts family who are struggling with their new identity as immigrants after arriving in Australia from Great Britain. The audience follows their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

Annie (Faye Marsay) and Warren try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and "local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn't have imagined."