Meet NCIS star Michael Weatherly's three children

For Michael Weatherly, being a father is his top priority. Upon leaving NCIS, the actor – who portrayed special agent Tony DiNozzo – hoped that his departure would spur a positive change in his children's lives.

"The kids are very excited to have me around, mostly because I'm wrapped around their little fingers," Michael told People in 2016. "I'm just a sucker and I'm trying very hard to be authority dad."

"I think a lot about the kids and the time I get to spend with them now," he noted. "They just have some extraordinary things going on in their lives."

A proud father of three, Michael welcomed his oldest son August Weatherly with his ex-wife and The City co-star Amelia Heinle, before finding love with award-winning physician Bojana Janković. After tying the knot, the couple – who will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary this year – welcomed daughter Olivia in 2012, and son Liam in 2013. Meet the Weatherly kids here...

August Weatherly

August Weatherly was born in January 1996. Little is known about the 28-year-old, who keeps out of the spotlight, although his mom, actress Amelia Heinle, has posted photos of him on Instagram.

In a 2017 interview with People, Michael, 55, explained that his divorce from Amelia had been "tough" on August. "That was a very difficult time," he said of their split in 1997. "When I got remarried, I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again."

Explaining that he'd worked a lot after his divorce from Amelia, Michael noted: "It's a tough thing for a kid. Especially when one of your parents is on the other side of the country."

Olivia and Liam Weatherly

Michael fell for Bojana Janković in a Vancouver bar in 2007, and the couple tied the knot in 2009. Their children – Olivia and Liam – are now 12 and 10."I'm a single-track-mind person, so at work I do my work, but at home I'm devoted to my kids," Michael previously told People. Explaining that his acting career had led to a lot of personal growth, the TV star added: "Acting has given me a way of understanding myself. It's made me a better person."

While Michael and Bojana are extremely private about their family life, the couple have shared the sweetest updates on social media.

In 2023, Bojana wished fans a happy New Year with an adorable family photo, and more recently, Michael posted a snap alongside his wife and daughter Olivia in February.