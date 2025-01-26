Severance fans lose it as series 'peaks' with episode two

Severance is upping the ante. Following the season two premiere, fans tuned into the latest episode, titled 'Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig' on Friday, where we finally learned what happened to the 'Outies' after their 'overtime' plan.

WATCH: Severance season two – trailer

As Mark, Helena, Irving and Dylan realized what their 'Innies' had done, episode two gave plenty of screen time to Mr. Milchick, who was tasked with picking up the pieces. After hopping on his motorbike and firing Irving and Dylan from Lumon Industries, everyone's favourite turtleneck-wearing, defiant jazz-loving manager convinced Mark to return.

© Apple TV+ Mr. Milchick was left to pick up the pieces in the 'Outie' world

In a surprise twist, it was also revealed that Helena and the rest of the Egan family are relying on Mark to work on and complete the mysterious 'Cold Harbor' project, leaving us with more questions than ever. Meanwhile, to her delight, Ms. Cobel was called to Lumon, rehired and promoted, although the exact nature of her duties remains to be seen.

© Apple TV+ Helena gave Ms. Cobel a promotion

Drawing to a close, episode two ended with Helena, Irving and Dylan called back to the severed floor, following Mark S's refusal to work without his original team. In the final moments, however, 'Outie' Mark decided to confront Mrs. Selvig – aka Ms. Cobel – for lying to him; stepping in front of her car and asking what she really knows about his supposedly dead wife, Gemma.

For a few seconds, it looked like he might get the answers he'd been looking for but as Ms. Cobel's face switched from concern to rage, she slammed her foot on the pedal and almost ran Mark over, with the episode cutting to credits.

© Apple TV+ Mark returned to Lumon Industries

Hailed as the show's "peak", the latest instalment has received rave reviews, with several calling it one of the most beautifully shot episodes ever aired on TV.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one wrote: The cinematography of severance season 2, episode 2 features some of the most breathtaking cinematography ever seen on television."

"I don't know why it took me so long to get to #severance season 2 episode 2 but man this season is giving so much already. Inside Lumon and outside are both peak mystery right now," a second tweeted.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "All of the shots in episode 2 of Severance are so beautiful. Give them all the awards now, please."

© Apple TV+ Season two of Severance consists of 10 episodes

"Season 2 episode 2 of Severance is really top-tier TV," commented a fourth.

It's hardly surprising that Severance is off to such a strong start, with fans already in awe of the season two premiere. Set to consist of 10 episodes which will air weekly, Apple's thriller is expected to shed light on Lumon's many mysteries.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator, Dan Erickson revealed what's to come. "Think of a pyramid where with each season, you're answering some things but that opens the door to a larger mystery that was underneath," he explained.

© Season two will also explored Gemma's life in the severed world Dichen Lachman as Gemma

Confirming that he already knows the "big answers" of Severance and has from the beginning, Dan added that season two will also delve into Gemma's storyline.

"I do think that you're going to get a sense of the reality that Gemma has been living in, and more of a sense of the experiences that she's had. We've seen a very narrow sliver of it, and I think people are going to be excited to see what we've got there," Dan teased.