Severance fans are saying the same thing about season two premiere after almost three-year wait

Lumon Industries is back in business! Helmed by director, Ben Stiller, Severance has officially returned after almost three years. Landing on Apple TV+, the season two premiere aired on January 17, with fans tuning in to deliver their verdict.

WATCH: Severance season two – trailer

Following delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, not to mention creator Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller's resolve to get it right, it's pretty clear that their overtime paid off! Taking to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, fans shared their delight after watching episode one.

© Apple TV+ Season two got off to a great start with fans hailing the episode as a 10/10

"Severance season 2, real cinema is back," raved one. "Severance season 2 is off to an incredible start. Truly one of the greatest shows of all time," tweeted a second. Meanwhile, a third gushed: "Severance season 2 is already a 10/10 for me based on the opening scene alone."

Comprised of 10 episodes, the latest instalment follows the core four – aka macrodata refiners Mark S, Helly R, Dylan G and Irving B – as they contend with office life after blowing the whistle on Lumon. Determined to uncover the secrets of the company, the team will also contend with the many revelations and secrets surrounding their 'outies' lives in the unsevered world.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Erickson was asked if season two will finally shed light on Lumon's many mysteries, including the bizarre goat room which Mark S and Helly R stumbled upon in series one.

© Apple TV+ The latest instalment consists of 10 episodes

"Think of a pyramid where with each season, you're answering some things but that opens the door to a larger mystery that was underneath. I'm very conscious of not wanting to string people along or make them feel like there are no answers to be had, because that's not fun. But at the same time, you can over-explain something and take the wonder out of it," he reflected.

© Apple TV+ Series creator Dan Erickson has opened up about the show's biggest mysteries

Confirming that he already knows the "big answers" of Severance and has from the beginning, Dan added that season two will also delve into Gemma's storyline. For those in need of a recap, Gemma was Mark's outie's wife and was thought to be dead, but following the MDR rebellion, his innie quickly discovered that she was alive and had been working at Lumon the whole time.

© Apple TV+ Season two will also explore the "reality" that Gemma has been living in

"I do think that you're going to get a sense of the reality that Gemma has been living in, and more of a sense of the experiences that she's had. We've seen a very narrow sliver of it, and I think people are going to be excited to see what we've got there," teased Dan.