Viewers are 'hooked' after just one episode of 'fantastic' new thriller series

Apple TV+'s new thriller Prime Target arrived on our screens this week – and viewers are hooked after just one episode.

Starring Leo Woodall of One Day fame, the eight-part series follows Cambridge postgrad and maths genius Edward Brooks, who is on the verge of a breakthrough when his research into prime numbers sets him down a dangerous path.

WATCH: Leo Woodall stars in Prime Target

Taking to social media, fans praised the compelling conspiracy series, which was penned by award-winning writer Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Vienna Blood).

One person wrote: "1 episode in and I'm hooked," while another added: "This new series #PrimeTarget is a very good watch so far."

© Apple TV+ Leo Woodall plays maths student, Edward Brooks

A third fan remarked: "Fantastic new series on @AppleTV, already hooked on to it. Waiting for rest of the episodes. Who knew maths can be a subject of a thriller story?!" while another described the show as "like Jason Bourne meets Goodwill Hunting meets Sherlock".

For those yet to tune into the series, the official synopsis reads: "Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

© Apple TV+ Fans praised the gripping series

"Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."

Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell also leads the cast, alongside BAFTA winner Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), Sherwood's David Morrissey, The Regime's Martha Plimpton and Borgen's Sidse Babett Knudsen.

© Apple TV+ Quintessa Swindell stars as NSA agent Talyah Sanders

Rounding out the main cast are Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Paradise Now), Fra Fee (Hawkeye) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).

The first two episodes are available to watch on Apple TV+. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Prime Target is available on Apple TV+.