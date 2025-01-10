Netflix viewers are 'staying up until 5am' to binge-watch this new steamy thriller

Netflix viewers are losing sleep over the addictive new season of Fake Profile. The steamy thriller has fans staying up until the early hours to uncover the drama.

The Columbian series, which first premiered in 2023, has returned with even more twists and turns. Starring Carolina Miranda and Rodolfo Salas, the show is already being hailed as a must-watch.

A tale of lies and deception

© Netflix Fake Profile is proving to be a huge hit on Netflix

The first season of Fake Profile introduced Camilla, played by Carolina, as she navigates the world of online dating. Camilla meets her dream man, Fernando, on a dating app, only to discover his real name is Miguel, and he’s hiding a dark secret.

The story quickly spirals into a web of scandal, lies, and unexpected twists. Fans were hooked on the intense drama and couldn’t wait for the next instalment.

What to expect from the new season

The latest season picks up where the story left off, with Camilla and Miguel facing even more chaos. This time, Camilla becomes the target of a Tinder impersonator who uses her identity to lure unsuspecting men into dangerous situations.

The gripping storyline has captivated audiences, with many praising its fast-paced drama and shocking moments. Rodolfo Salas and Lincoln Palomeque also return to add further depth to the unfolding chaos.

Fans react to Fake Profile

Social media is buzzing with reactions to the new season. Viewers have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement about the show.

One fan wrote: “Accidentally stayed up until 5am.. I blame it on the espresso martinis and this good show on Netflix called Fake Profile.” Another posted: “Fake Profile on Netflix is soooo good.”

Others shared similar sentiments, with one saying: “Omfg Fake Profile on Netflix is sooo messyyyy,” while another added: “Watching Fake Profile on Netflix, and boy, I tell ya.”

A history of Netflix dating dramas

Netflix has a track record of producing gripping dramas and documentaries about online dating. Shows like Sweet Bobby, a real-life documentary about catfishing, previously left viewers stunned.

Sweet Bobby followed the story of Kirat Assi, who spent nearly a decade in a fabricated relationship with a man she had never met. The shocking tale revealed the devastating effects of deception in the digital age.

Similarly, Fake Profile explores the darker side of online dating but with a fictional, dramatic twist that keeps viewers glued to the screen.

If you’re curious to see what all the fuss is about, Fake Profile is available to stream now on Netflix. The thrilling drama promises plenty of surprises, so prepare to be hooked.

Just make sure you don’t stay up until 5am binge-watching it – unless, of course, you can’t resist.