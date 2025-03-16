Virgin River confirms major cast shakeup after fan favourite's exit

Virgin River will introduce two new cast members. Following the news that Mark Ghanime would not return as Cameron Hayek, Netflix has confirmed that Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) have signed on for season seven.

WATCH: Virgin River stars share exciting season 7 news

According to the streamer, Sara will appear as Victoria – an ex-cop who now works for the state medical board as an investigator. Called to Virgin River to look into Doc's practice, the mysterious newcomer will run into an old friend, which could lead to "something more".

© Getty Vampire Diaries star Sara Canning has signed on as Victoria

As for Cody, the actor is billed as the "tough, athletic Clay" who used to work on the rodeo circuit. Raised in a foster home with his sister, whom he hasn't seen since he was a teenager, the character arrives in town amid an ongoing search for her.

As of this week, season seven is officially in production and fans have glimpsed Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson on set in Vancouver. Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Sarah Dugdale and Kai Bradbury have also been spotted.

Sara and Cody's casting comes just months after Mark Ghanime departed the series. Speaking with Deadline in December, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith noted that Mark would not reprise his role as Cameron in upcoming episodes.

"Cameron will always be part of our world, and I would love to see his character come back again," Patrick explained. "He unfortunately won't be a series regular in Season 7, but I love Mark, and I love the character, so when opportunity presents itself, I'd love to have him back."

© Photo: Netflix Mark Ghanime will not appear in season seven

While the next instalment will press pause on Cameron's storyline, it will follow Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) as they navigate life as a newly-married couple.

"There's a lot more to go here with these characters," EP Patrick told Tudum, adding that season seven will "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."

Following the season six finale, fans will also learn what Jack really saw in Charmaine's home, while Muriel will contend with her breast cancer diagnosis, and Doc and Hope fight to save his medical practice.

Ready to get started on the series, Martin Henderson spoke directly to fans on Instagram this week. "Hi guys, it's a very auspicious moment. It is day one of season seven of Virgin River," he began.

"I'm here in my trailer, about to go to work and I saw this lovely little gift from my friends at Netflix. A little box of treats and I thought I'd share it with you guys just to let you know how much they care," Martin continued, before unveiling rechargeable hand warmers, an Aesop facial moisturiser and lip balm and a mini suitcase.

"I'm really excited. I want to make this the best season yet for you guys because none of us would be here if it wasn't for you people who love and support the show. I am so grateful, so from the bottom of my heart thank you," he concluded.