Virgin River stars with famous exes: Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole and more

Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson have all established impressive careers in Hollywood, but how much do you know about their love lives? Turns out, these three have all been in high-profile relationships with fellow actors and actresses, and you'll definitely recognise them. Here, we reveal which Virgin River stars have famous exes…
Martin Henderson
Martin Henderson – aka Jack Sheridan – has been linked to some major A-listers, including Demi Moore whom he dated in 2012 following her divorce from Ashton Kutcher. Speaking to Confidential in 2014, Martin noted that he and Demi had found the media attention surrounding their relationship difficult.
"I feel for her," he said of his ex. "I feel for anybody who has that level of celebrity where you can't lead a normal life."
Award-winning actress Demi is known and loved for her roles in Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992) and Disclosure (1994).
Tim Matheson
Tim Matheson's first wife was Canadian actress, Jennifer Leak. She is best known for starring in Yours, Mine and Ours (1968), Eye of the Cat (1969), Another World (1976-79) and One Life to Live (1986).
Tim and Jennifer had been married for three years before divorcing in 1971. While they may have gone their separate ways, the pair ended on good terms and maintained a sweet friendship.
When Jennifer passed away in March 2024, Tim shared the news with the world. "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak's passing," he penned on Facebook. "She wasn't just my screen sister in 'Yours, Mine and Ours,' but also my beloved first wife.
"Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented. My deepest condolences go out to her husband of 47 years, James D'Auria and their multitude of friends."
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole has been happily married to Michael McKean for 25 years, but before she crossed paths with the musician and comedian, the Nash Bridges star was married to actor, Bill Geisslinger.
Among his credits, Bill has appeared in Crash Landing: The Rescue of Flight 232 (1992), NewsRadio (1995) and Nowhere Man (1995). During his decade-long marriage to Annette, the former couple welcomed daughters Anna and Nell.
Daniel Gillies
Daniel Gillies, aka Mark Monroe, was married to 90s icon Rachael Leigh Cook for 17 years before announcing their divorce in 2021. They met at a bar in LA in 2003 and tied the knot a year later.
The actors – who share a daughter, Charlotte, and a son, Theodore, have continued to co-parent following their split.
In 2022, Rachel told US Weekly: "We still share Halloween. We go out walking around together and my kids like my boyfriend [Kevin Mann] a lot and we're slowly just navigating what that looks like and it's tough."
Rachael, 44, shot to stardom as the lead in the cult classic She's All That (1999) and followed up with roles in Get Carter (2000), Nancy Drew (2007) and He's All That (2021).