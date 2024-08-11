Virgin River stars with famous exes: Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole and more

Martin Henderson – aka Jack Sheridan – has been linked to some major A-listers, including Demi Moore whom he dated in 2012 following her divorce from Ashton Kutcher. Speaking to Confidential in 2014, Martin noted that he and Demi had found the media attention surrounding their relationship difficult.

"I feel for her," he said of his ex. "I feel for anybody who has that level of celebrity where you can't lead a normal life."

Award-winning actress Demi is known and loved for her roles in Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992) and Disclosure (1994).