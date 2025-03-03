Virgin River star hints at character's murder in season seve

Virgin River star Lauren Hammersley is convinced her character's dead. Taking to Instagram, the actress, who plays Charmaine Roberts, shared screenshots of her recent conversations with showrunner, Patrick Sean Smith.

After congratulating him on a stellar sixth season, Lauren followed up with a question about Charmaine's fate, asking Patrick if she needed to start looking for another job. "So…IF Charmaine dies this year, could you please drown her in the river? I think that would be EPIC," she joked in a text.

As fans will remember, Virgin River's grand finale ended with Charmaine's ex-boyfriend, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) making a shocking discovery at her house.

Season six ended with Jack searching for a missing Charmaine

After the mom-of-two failed to show up to Jack and Mel's wedding, the concerned bride pleaded with him to check in, considering that Charmaine had been involved in a vicious custody battle with the father of her twin sons – convicted criminal, Calvin.

In one of the last scenes, Jack discovered that Charmaine's front door had been left open. When he noticed signs of a struggle in the kitchen, the protagonist hurried to her son's nursery, where he appeared visibly shocked at the sight in front of him.

In one of the final scenes, Jack discovered something shocking in Charmaine's house

While Martin himself revealed that he's in the dark about Charmaine's storyline, Lauren can't shake the feeling that she could have been murdered. Regardless, it's all love between the actress and her executive producer, Sean.

Joking in the caption, Lauren quipped: "I'm a professional. This is how I professionally manage a professional conversation with VR's incredible showrunner, professionally. Because I'm PROFESSIONAL. I'm realizing this is the same tactic I use to figure out if I'm in a relationship or not. Love you Sean."

Lauren isn't the only Virgin River star to address the cliffhanger. Back in December, Martin told Deadline that he had no idea what Jack had seen. "I don't know if this is going to be disappointing to audiences or not, but I still have no idea exactly what I was seeing in that room," he began.

Martin Henderson had no idea what Jack saw in the scene

"It's written that he walks down the hallway, comes into a room, there's evidence of some kind of struggle or rush exits, we're not sure which, but it piques his curiosity. Jack then hears something, and he opens the door, and we end on Jack's face. I don't remember what the actual adjective was, maybe it was shocked. But it was never stated what he was looking at."

"When they went to shoot the scene, there was nothing in the room," recalled Martin. "So I said to the director, 'You want me to have this expression, but what am I looking at' and she said, 'I don't know. They haven't written that part yet,' which was terrifying as an actor."