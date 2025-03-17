Protection star Katherine Kelly's love life including link to All Creatures Great and Small star

Katherine Kelly is never far from a gripping drama. The Barnsley-born actress is back on our screens in ITV's Protection, which follows a detective working in the high-stakes world of witness protection.

Katherine plays Hannah Wheatley, a detective from Major Investigations in charge of getting to the bottom of a major security breach within the unit.

The Happy Valley star is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her roles in some of Britain's most-loved dramas, from Coronation Street to Gentleman Jack and Mr Bates vs The Post Office. But how much do you know about her life off-screen? Find out about her love life here, including her link to an All Creatures Great and Small star…

WATCH: The trailer for ITV’s new thriller, Protection

Katherine's love life and link to All Creatures star

Katherine is reportedly dating actor Tony Pitts, who is perhaps best known for playing Richard Alderson in the popular Channel 5 drama, All Creatures Great and Small.

The actor, who hails from Sheffield, is also recognised for playing Archie Brooks in Emmerdale, DCS Lester Hargreaves in Line of Duty, and Sergeant Moss in Peaky Blinders.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Katherine Kelly pictured with Tony Pitts at the TV BAFTAs last year

Katherine and Tony, who reportedly met on the set of the 2019 short film Affection, have been pictured in public together on numerous occasions, including at Cheltenham Racecourse with Zara Tindall last year.

In 2021, Katherine and Tony co-founded a production company, Make Me Films. Their upcoming feature, Classic, is currently in development, with Tony set to direct while Katherine will star.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small

Speaking about the production company last year, Katherine told Country & Town House: "We are shooting a feature film next year. We also have a slice-of-life comedy we are thrilled with plus lots of other projects on our slate. I'm really excited about this stage in my career when I can produce my own work and hopefully help people into this business that's given me so much."

5 top ITV drama series © ITV 1. The Bay Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues. 2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders. 3. Unforgotten Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past? 4. Out There Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life. 5. Playing Nice James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.

Katherine's ex-husband

Katherine was married to Ryan Clark, a digital analyst from Australia, for seven years from 2013 to 2020.

The couple secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas on 20 August 2013 and later shared their big day exclusively with HELLO!.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Katherine was previously married to Ryan Clark

"We wanted to enjoy the day without all the usual planning and pressure. We just wanted to let it roll, so it had an on-the-run feel to it," Katherine told us at the time. "We'd been laughing and joking all day and then suddenly, everything seemed to stop and we tried to get the words 'I do' out without becoming emotional wrecks. It was awesome. I'll never forget that moment for the rest of my life."

The pair share two daughters: Orla, who was born in 2014, and Rose, who arrived in 2016.

Katherine shared a sweet photo of her daughters in 2021 View post on Instagram

In August 2020, Katherine and Ryan's split was confirmed by a spokesperson, who told The Sun: "Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate. They see it as a positive move for both of them and the separation is completely amicable.

"Their children are their top priority and they will continue to co-parent as good friends," they added.