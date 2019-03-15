Look back at Cheat star Katherine Kelly’s secret Las Vegas wedding The former Coronation Street star eloped in 2013

She had viewers hooked with her role in the ITV drama Cheat, but in 2013 Katherine Kelly had a secret of her own, after she eloped with her boyfriend Ryan Clark. The couple secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas on 20 August 2013, after telling their friends and family they were simply going away for a well-deserved holiday.

The former Coronation Street star said she didn’t want the pressure of a big white wedding and instead wanted something more "low-key" to show her commitment to Ryan, a digital analyst manager. So the couple went to the famous Little Church of the West in Las Vegas for their intimate wedding, which they later shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Katherine Kelly eloped to Las Vegas in 2013

"We wanted to enjoy the day without all the usual planning and pressure. We just wanted to let it roll, so it had an on-the-run feel to it," Katherine told HELLO!. "We'd been laughing and joking all day and then suddenly, everything seemed to stop and we tried to get the words "I do" out without becoming emotional wrecks. It was awesome. I'll never forget that moment for the rest of my life."

MORE: See Katherine Kelly's most glamorous red carpet looks

Explaining why she wanted to become a runaway bride and not tell her family of the nuptials, she said: "Selfishly, I just wanted Ryan to myself that day. So many people say you have to remember to grab hold of your bride or groom and spend time with them. I think if we had done a traditional wedding we would have been doing it for everyone else but this was about the two of us."

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!

The couple have since started a family of their own, after welcoming daughter Orla in 2014 and Rose in 2016. Once again the pair managed to keep their happy news a secret, and introduced their second baby girl in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! three months after she was born.

RELATED: See more celebrity weddings here

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.