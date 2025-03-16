Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reveals major update on The Lincoln Lawyer

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has revealed a major update on The Lincoln Lawyer. The actor – who is currently shooting season four in LA – has called the last instalment his favorite yet.

© Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has called season four his favourite so far

Speaking with BADHOMBRE, Manuel, who stars as hotshot defense attorney Mickey Haller, was asked about his long-running role in the legal drama. "The challenge is always there. Especially because everything moves so fast on television," he began.

"It's a show with a lot of dialogue, legal jargon, and enormous courtroom monologues, and that's always been a challenge from the first season until now. I'm studying like crazy, but I do feel a little more relaxed because the actors, especially the recurring ones, already know their stuff. The dynamic is there, the chemistry is there. Everything flows more.

"This season is the one I liked the most because it's the most emotional," concluded Manuel.

Last month, it was confirmed that Manuel and his co-stars – Becki Newton, Neve Campbell and Angus Sampson – had commenced filming on season four. Speaking with Tudum, showrunner Ted Humphrey announced that production was well and truly underway.

© Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is currently shooting the show in LA

Teasing what's to come, Ted explained: "The biggest cliffhanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial.

"But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on.

"And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey's case but with a slew of challenges they're facing as well," he continued. "As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

© Getty Constance Zimmer has joined the cast as prosecutor Dana Berg

Based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence, season four will introduce House of Cards star Constance Zimmer. Cast as Dana Berg – a former colleague of Mickey's ex-wife Maggie –, the character is described as a "relentless prosecutor" who has earned herself the nickname Death Row Dana.

Revealing that Constance had begun filming too, EP Ted said: "I shot our first scene with Constance in court, and it was fantastic!"