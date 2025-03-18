Googlebox star shows off incredble 5 stone weight loss in waist-cinching ensemble

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper showed off her incredible five-stone weight loss in a stunning selfie on Monday.

The TV star, 25, has always been incredibly open about her weight struggles and has been documenting her fitness journey on Instagram. Last month, she revealed she had managed to lose five stone.

Amy looked so stunning in the glam snap

Showing off her hard work, Amy looked stunning wearing a beautiful lilac dress finished with a lace hem on the skirt and sleeves. She wore her brunette tresses down in her signature curls and paired her look with tanned ballet pumps.

The snap came weeks after Amy showed off the full extent of her physical transformation in a slew of before-and-after photos.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Officially 5 stone down and I couldn’t be happier. Never thought I’d be able to reach this milestone, so I think I can say I’m proud of myself. Thank you for being by my side throughout it all @tashelite.fitness (swipe for our reaction today)."

Amy's hard work couldn't be clearer, and fans couldn't be more impressed with the Gogglebox star's dedication.

"Well done, hun, you look amazing xx," one fan penned. A second wrote: "Go, Amy, so proud of you." Meanwhile, a third added: "Well done, the difference it will make to your health and well-being is huge x."

As well as her personal training sessions, Amy has been documenting her healthy eating, with the TV personality showing off the delicious-looking omelettes she has been making, as well as her healthy pancakes on Pancake Day.

Amy found fame in 2013 when she, along with her mum and dad, Nikki and Jonathan, and brother Josh, joined Channel 4's Gogglebox.

In 2017, Josh left the show for a career in politics, and the rest of the family followed suit, leaving the show in 2018.

Since then, Amy has starred in a slew of other programmes, including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Mastermind, and Eating With My Ex.