Gogglebox star Izzi Warner leaves fans confused by child's 'amazing' transformation

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner shared a hilarious photo of her son Bobby's transformation for World Book Day.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of her child's unexpected, but absolutely fantastic, costume - but some fans were left confused..

In the caption, she penned: "World book day and the most convincing @claudiawinkle I have ever seen!'

Izzi continued: "We have never laughed so much on a school morning, didn't even have to buy any make up turns out I'm the same shade as Claudia herself [crying with laughter emoji] [orange heart emoji]".

Friends, family and co-stars filled the comments with support, including her sister Ellie, who wrote: "Bobby the world book day legend [clapping emoji]", while former Gogglebox co-star Scarlett Moffatt commented: "This is truly amazing [crying with laughter emoji] [heart emoji]".

Claudia Winkleman herself commented with a simple sign of approval: "Amazing [heart emoji]".

Other fans were left perplexed by the costume, however, with one asking: "Isn't Traitors a game show, not a book?" and another commenting: "Thought it was World Book Day. Since when has the Traitors been a book".

"World Eyesight Day is coming soon," one fan cheekily responded, pointing out the tome in the photograph. Indeed, The Traitors: The Official Book of the BAFTA-winning BBC Phenomenon is actually a family-friendly book, billed as a way to test your wits with the "ultimate game of cunning, logic and intuition".

Izzi recently went public with her new beau

Just last month, Izzi went public with her new partner, after splitting from the father of her two children, Bobby and Bessie Rose.

She shared a carousal of photos from a friend's wedding, including a snap of herself beaming next to him. The pair matched in green, with Izzi rocking a draped forest green number with a feathered fascination, while her new man Toby looked fancy in a navy suit and mint green tie.

Ellie also shared some photos from the wedding on her own social media page, one of which was a heartwarming pair of photos showing Toby giving Izzi a kiss on the cheek".

© Instagram Izzi and her new beau Toby were all smiles at the wedding

"Beautiful day for Corey & Megan's wedding, thank you for letting us share your special day, it was perfect," Izzi wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with their thoughts on her new beau, with one writing: "Omg you both look amazing," while a second noted: "Ooooo who's the new man?" and a third chimed in: "You all look absolutely stunning."

Izzi confirmed her new romance with Toby on an episode of Gogglebox. During the show, she read out the Valentine's Day card that he had written for her.

"Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's - a card in a box!" Izzi told her sister.

Reading out the card, she continued: "'To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I bloody adore you. Happy Valentine's Day I love you loads and lots more. Toby'."

The 31-year-old first sparked rumours of a new romance in December when she shared pictures from her trip to Paris. While she didn't allude to a new relationship, she did include photos of Toby, prompted a barrage of questions and comments.