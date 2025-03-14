Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary's controversial sleeping arrangement at 'Grottage' home

Giles Wood and Mary Killen have become household names on Gogglebox, with quick quips and strong opinions, but one element of their lifestyle is sure to divide the fans.

In a first-person piece for the Daily Mail, Mary opened up about the couple's lifestyle in their Wiltshire home, nicknamed The Grottage, explaining their lax approach to house rules when it comes to having guests round. However, there was one rule that the couple are relaxed in that stood out as particularly peculiar.

Writing about how the two are far from easily offended, Mary wrote: "I know many hosts won't even let visiting dogs on the sofa – but we don't mind them in the beds."

Allowing dogs to sleep in the bed is a divisive habit, but not one that bothers the Channel 4 stars. Though some disagree with it, due to hygiene reasons, there are also scientific benefits to sharing a bed with your pet. Plus, many famous people, including Prince William and Princess Kate, have been open about sleeping with their beloved animals.

On the general clean-and-tidiness of the home, she added: "In my experience, most of the concerns hosts have about house guests (which can result in the need to slap rules on them) revolve around cleaning. We have a cleaner once a week, and the cottage is far from sparkling."

"I too used to worry about it," she continued, "but it has become clear over the years that, as long as guests feel confident they will not get food poisoning from our ancient kitchen, they are more than happy with the rest of the shabbiness and discomfort."

Giles and Mary's marriage

Though the pair are completely transparent and unfiltered when the cameras are rolling, including a viral moment when Giles made "brutal" comments on The Masked Dancer, they are apparently a lot less communicative offscreen.

In an interview with Idler last year, he revealed that he had been left craving human interaction during the pandemic, despite living with his wife of more than thirty years.

"You see, I've had six months of not talking to anyone," he said. "That's the thing about living in the country – who do you talk to? The pub's shut. I don't go to church. Who am I supposed to talk to?"

When it was pointed out that he could talk to Mary, he joked: "Mary hardly talks to me at all because we're incompatible. The only time we talk is to say, 'Shall we watch Netflix or Apple TV tonight?' We're basically distracting our lives away."

Mary also previously quipped about their living situation, telling the BBC: "The thing about Giles is he's 48 per cent bad but 52 per cent good," to which Giles added: "It gets worse every year."