Fans have major disagreement over Adolescence plot twist - what do you think?

Adolescence is the show that everyone is talking about at the moment. Not only are fans deeply impressed with the way it has been filmed - with each episode done in one long shot - the subject matter has also become a hot topic with viewers.

The story follows teenage boy Jamie and his family after he has been accused of murdering a female classmate, with themes of rising misogyny and 'incel' culture becoming key topics of discussion.

WATCH: Stephen Graham reveals the inspiration behind Netflix show Adolescence

However - and spoiler alert for those who still need to watch - viewers have been divided by the plot, as it is soon revealed that there is no doubt that Jamie did murder his classmate, despite some viewers thinking that a plot twist would reveal otherwise.

Taking to X to discuss, one person wrote: "You know society is doomed when there are a bunch of people watching adolescence and saying it wasn't clear if he did it or not when there's literally shown video evidence that he did it along with his confession."

© Courtesy of Netflix The final shot of Adolescence

Another person added: "The twist of #Adolescence is that this isn't drama, this is reality. They pointed the gun at its audience and said "haven't you woken up yet, this has happened". This twist is you look at your phone and it's real, this happens everyday.

"That it isn't fantasy, it's true." A third person added: "People watching Adolescence and thinking a clear video isn't proof the kid did it oh it's never been so [over] for society."

© Netflix A completely unscripted moment in Adolescence made the final cut

Other fans disagreed with posts calling Jamie a troubled teenager, with one writing: "Soooooo many posts about how Jamie is 'troubled'. He’s not 'troubled', the show goes to great lengths to show you how intelligent he is (comments from his teachers in ep 1), what a normal family he’s from. He’s not troubled, he’s been radicalised online."

© Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence

Discussing the plot twist, another fan added: "People moaning about wanting more from #Adolescence need to grow up. It wasn't meant to be a plot twist-esque drama. It was made to create conversations about parenting, the way we treat youngsters and how different the world is for them compared to our childhood."