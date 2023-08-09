Only Murders in the Building: Meet star-studded cast and their characters – Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and more

Only Murders in the Building is back for a third run and we are so excited!

The brilliant series premiered the first two episodes from season three on Tuesday on Hulu in the States and Disney+ in the UK, and fans have wasted no time at all getting stuck into another juicy murder mystery for our favorite podcasting trio to solve.

WATCH: The official trailer for Only Murders in the Building season three

Fans of Only Murders will be more than familiar with the ensemble cast that has graced our screens for the past two seasons – but the new episodes have upped the ante when it comes to expanding the cast.

There are some serious A-Listers joining season three of the comedy-drama, so let's get to know their characters a little better…

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Comedy hero and ageless all-round-legend Paul Rudd made his debut on the show at the end of season two when Mabel, Oliver and Charles went to see a play that Oliver had been working on for the past year. But not all went to plan when Paul's character, an actor in the theatre production named Ben Gilroy, dies on stage. This immediately set up the plot for season three!

MORE: Why did Only Murders in the Building star Jesse Williams leave Grey’s Anatomy?

MORE: The Bear season 3 – what to expect from show's return

© Hulu/Instagram Paul Rudd plays Ben in Only Murders in the Building

Fortunately, we will get to see Paul as Ben before he's murdered in the show because the third installment will take a look at the events that lead up to his murder to try and uncover the truth behind what really happened. Away from Only Murders, Paul is known for his roles in a huge list of brilliant titles including Ant-Man, Clueless, Friends, I Love You, Man, Anchorman, and plenty more.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Oscar-winning actress and Hollywood darling Meryl Streep delighted fans when she was revealed as a new cast member to join Only Murders. The A-lister is playing the part of Loretta Durkin, a Broadway star appearing in Oliver's play. However, that's all we really know so far. Could be she the murder suspect? Or a key person in solving the mystery? We can't wait to find out.

You don't need us to tell you how brilliant Meryl's expansive acting career is. Some of her biggest roles include Kramer vs. Kramer, The Devil Wears Prada, Big Little Lies, Mamma Mia, Angels in America and more.

© Patrick Harbron Meryl Streep plays Loretta in the show

Ashley Park as Kimber

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building and we can't wait to see her in action! Ashley plays the role of Kimber, a Broadway actress who is also involved in Oliver's play. We're sure we'll get to know more about her as the episodes roll on…

Ashley is not only known for her role as Lily Collins' on-screen BFF in Emily in Paris, but she's also recently led the cast of the comedy film, Joyride.

© Patrick Harbron Bobo (Don Darryl Rivera), Kimber (Ashley Park) and Ty (Gerald Caesar), shown

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Although Steve Martin and Martin Short bring the esteemed, comedic flair to the show thanks to their long-running partnership in film, Selena Gomez is the cherry on top. Mabel Mora is back on form and ready to solve the murder case. And this time she's putting Charles and Oliver in their place even more so in the third season. Bring it on.

Selena is adored for her acting role in Only Murders but she's also a mega superstar singer, too. Her other acting credits include Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, The Wizards of Waverley Place and more.

© Patrick Harbron Selena Gomez as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin as Charles Savage

As mentioned, Steve Martin is back as Charles Haden-Savage – the actor-turned-podcaster and crime solver. The former Brassos actor moved into the Arconia and had the shock of his life when he found himself solving a murder along with two of his neighbors, and documenting it for a true crime audio series as the same time. But, now? He thrives in the excitement! In season three, Charles is returning to acting and has a role in Oliver's new stage production, but looks like he has beef with Ben Glenroy. We'll have to wait to find out more.

Away from his work alongside Martin Short (more on that below), multiple award-winning actor and comedian Steve Martin is known for his work in The Man with Two Brains, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Cheaper By the Dozen and more.

© Patrick Harbron Steve Martin as Charles Savage in Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Oliver Putnam has finally got his work on the stage. But the murder somewhat dampens the excitement… In season three, we'll see Oliver battle to save his theatre and directing career once and for all, all the while figuring out who killed his leading star.

Martin Short is, of course, back to play the eccentric and hilarious character. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning star is, as mentioned, a long-running partner of Steve Martin, and the pair's joint credits include The Three Amigos and Father of the Bride.

© Patrick Harbron Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building

Who else is in the Only Murders in the Building cast?

Other big names set to appear in Only Murders season three include Jackson Avery himself Jesse Williams. The Grey's Anatomy star is playing a documentarian in the new series and we can't wait to see him in action.

© Patrick Harbron Jesse Williams in Only Murders in the Building

Other names include Andrea Martin as Joy, Charles' makeup artist and new love-interest, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Alisson Guinn.