Exclusive: Gangs of London star Andrew Koji reveals the valuable lesson he learned from Brad Pitt 

Andrew Koji is no stranger to high-octane action thrillers. The British actor and martial artist, who joined season three of Gangs of London as mysterious assassin Zeek, is known for his roles in Netflix's Black Doves, crime drama Warrior and the 2022 action film Bullet Train.

Sitting down with HELLO! ahead of series three, Andrew spoke about joining the series and revealed the lesson he learned from his Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt.

Andrew, who's been doing martial arts on and off for about 15 years, said he feels "blessed" to have worked among the likes of Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, Black Doves' Kiera Knightley and Bullet Train's Brad.

"These are legends in acting and people that I never thought I'd ever get to work with," said Andrew. "I watched them and saw how they carried themselves on set. They're all incredibly professional.

© Sky UK Limited Andrew Koji plays Zeek in Gangs Of London

"Then there's the craft part. I've learned a bit of that," he continued, before sharing an anecdote from his time on set with Brad. "I remember Brad Pitt talking about rehearsing scenes for Bullet Train, and he would always say, 'We're sculpting it. It's still finding its shape'. He was always doing that," explained Andrew.

"He was always honing it and trying to refine it. So every person along the way, I study, watch and observe and learn from."

© Getty Images Andrew starred alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train

On making his Gangs of London debut in the role of Zeek, who he describes as a "mysterious enigma", Andrew said while it was "a bit daunting" joining such a popular show, the cast and crew welcomed him with open arms.

"It's always a bit daunting entering a show as a new character but I got to work with Peter McKenna, the writer, Kim Hong Sun, the director, and Michael [Eagle-Hodgson, executive producer]," he explained. "They all welcomed me with open arms in a very kind way.

© Sky UK Limited Andrew joined season three of the show

"I get to play a really cool, interesting character," he continued, adding: "I think the fact that I was an outsider in season three as Andrew fed into the character Zeek because he's a bit of an outsider."

For those yet to tune into the new series, it follows former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù ) as he navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but a spiked cocaine shipment throws their operations into chaos.

© Christopher Raphael/AMC/Sky UK Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù stars in Gangs of London

The synopsis continues: "The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars.

"In the ruthless fight for control of London's criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who's pulling the strings?"

All 8 episodes of Gangs of London 3 will launch as a box set on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW from 20 March.