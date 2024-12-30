Exclusive: The Split's Annabel Scholey talks close bonds with co-stars: 'I feel like the middle sister'

Annabel Scholey revealed that her on-screen relationships with her The Split co-stars Nicola Walker and Fiona Button are just as strong in real life.

The hit BBC series follows the Defoes, a family of high-flying divorce lawyers and centres on sisters Hannah, Nina and Rose – and their formidable mother Ruth Defoe – as they navigate their demanding careers with their messy personal lives.

WATCH: Annabel Scholey stars in The Split: Barcelona

Sitting down with HELLO! ahead of the legal drama's return with its two-part special, The Split: Barcelona, the actress opened up about the trio's sibling-like dynamic.

"I very much feel like the middle sister on and off-screen," said Annabel, who plays Nina in the drama. "I absolutely love them both. I've got different friendships with both of them."

© BBC / SISTER Annabel shares close friendships with her on-screen sisters, Fiona Button and Nicola Walker

Reflecting on filming the first series, which aired in 2017, Annabel recalled her instant chemistry with Nicola and Fiona, who portray Hannah and Rose, respectively. "We were lucky when we first started filming back in 2017, we hadn't had a chemistry test, but they put us together and we just clicked.

"Now we know each other really well and we've been through big life things all together, so we just know each other inside out."

© BBC / Sister Pictures Annabel plays Nina in the legal drama

Annabel also revealed that she's teaming up with Fiona for an upcoming project which is scheduled to shoot in spring 2025. "Fiona and I are both interested in moving behind the camera. Not giving up acting, but I think we both feel that we would like a bit more creative input in general.

"I'm really interested in producing," she continued. "Fiona's husband [Fleet] is a brilliant screenwriter, and he's written a brilliant script, and we are in the process of trying to attach people. We're going to try and shoot it in the spring."

© BBC The two-part special sees the Defoes at a family wedding in Spain

The Split: Barcelona is set two years on from when series three ended and picks up in Barcelona, where the Defoes have gathered for the wedding of Hannah and Nathan's (Stephen Mangan) daughter Liv's (Elizabeth Roberts) wedding to fiancé Gael (Alex Guersman).

The synopsis reads: "Two years on, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia's wine region.

© BBC / Sister Pictures Stephen Mangan plays Nathan in the show

"Set across one sun-soaked weekend, The Split will encompass break-ups, reunions and like all good weddings, plenty of romance. As the sun rises over the glorious Spanish countryside, Hannah is compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again. Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?"

The second part, which airs on 30 December at 9pm on BBC One, will see "explosive secrets come to light that threaten to derail the wedding, unravel a marriage of 30 years, and encourage Hannah to finally face her fears and commit to something new" according to the synopsis.