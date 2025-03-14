Dylan Dreyer is left blushing and stumbling over words following guest on Today Show

Not much can distract Dylan Dreyer from delivering her detailed weather reports, but during Friday's episode of The Today Show, the meteorologist was caught off guard by an unexpected guest.

The 43-year-old was left flustered as a red mascot towered over her while she delivered her lines. Dylan was obviously flustered as she stumbled over her lines. Noticing her co-star's embarrassment, Savannah Guthrie asked: "What's it like reading that with a giant bird hanging on your every word?."

© NBC Dylan was distracted by the mascot

Blushing, Dylan confessed: "I have a thing about mascots, I can't speak around them. I don't know what to say."

Craig Melvin chimed in on the conversation as he was obviously amused. "You're blushing. You're almost as red as Johnny (the mascot)," he said, laughing.

Dylan struggled to focus on the camera as she replied: "I don't know what it is."

© NBC The host stumbled on her words

Savannah shared her concern that she wasn't sure if her co-star could deliver the weather reading as she was tongue-tied. "Can you do the weather?."

The mother-of-three pushed through and delivered the weather update while attempting to ignore the giant red bird.

Unlike his co-stars, Carson Daly remained professional and simply grinned while the incident took place.

Despite the chaos, Dylan oozed glamor in a black mini-dress that was adorned with floral embroidery. The chic garment was layered beneath a black trench coat and teamed with a pair of sheer tights. The news anchor opted for a sleek pair of black kitten heels while her luscious blonde tresses were styled into her signature wavy bob with a side parting.

© Getty Images The Today clan gathered for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall

Savannah clearly received the dress memo as she too opted for a longline black wool coat adorned with gold buttons. Both hosts left their makeup natural and radiant with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

This isn't the first time Dylan has rocked an elegant ensemble as she turned heads while attending SNL's 50th anniversary celebrations. The Today host exuded style in a long-sleeved, little black dress that featured a high-neckline. The garment was adorned with patent leather detailing and teamed with sheer black tights.

Alongside the photo, she penned: "The elevator ride to the most epic concert I’ve ever been to!! If the @nbcsnl at @radiocitymusichall Friday night is any indication how tonight’s 50th anniversary special will be, we are in for a treat! Can’t wait!!"