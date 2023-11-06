Dylan Dreyer's emotional video featuring Today co-stars leaves fans crying 'ugly tears'

Dylan Dreyer shared an incredibly emotional moment between her Today Show co-stars and friends over the weekend, and it left fans in bits!

The meteorologist was one of the many co-hosts of the NBC morning show to stand in the crowds of New York City on Sunday November 5, to cheer on Sheinelle Jones, who was running the marathon for the very first time.

Dylan posted the moment Sheinelle spotted her friends and family in the crowds during the 26.2 mile run - and it was too sweet.

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones is in tears as she's cheered on during the New York Marathon

Sheinelle was overcome with emotion as she went to hug her three children - Uche, Clara and Kayin, as well as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

"So beyond proud of @sheinelle_o !!! She did it!!! She ran the NYC marathon!!!!" Dylan wrote alongside the footage, which was quickly met with a mass of comments.

"This had me crying ugly tears," one fan wrote, while another remarked: "This totally made me cry. Great job Sheneille woot woot." A third added: "I cry every time I see one of you post this," referring to the fact that Savannah and Hoda also re-shared the same heartwarming video.

Sheinelle was given some lovely letters of encouragement from her Today Show co-hosts at the starting line, which got her choked up before she even began running.

Sheinelle Jones was all smiles before she started running in the New York Marathon

Craig Melvin had written: "S. Jones, I’ve never been prouder of you, my friend. May all the things you're dealing with right now be the wind at your back for the next 26.2. Crush it. Love, Craig."

Sheinelle's marathon race was captured on camera so that Today Show viewers could watch her journey as it happened on Monday's show. She admitted that the first few miles were "easy and breezy" before she got 15 miles in at the 59th Street Bridge.

Sheinelle's co-stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie cheering her on during her run

“There’s a moment when you’re on the bridge, several bridges, and no one else is around and you just hear breath and the pitter-patter of feet,” she said.

While she struggled, seeing her friends and family really helped spur her on. As well as Hoda, Dylan and Savannah, Al Roker was also in the crowds at a different stop, joined by many more of Sheinelle's friends.

Dylan Dreyer with her young son Rusty cheering on Sheinelle at the New York Marathon

"I think the best part is when your legs can’t carry you anymore and then the sound of the crowd carries you,” she said. "Sheinelle, we are so proud of you!" Savannah yelled at one point.

"Let’s go, Sheinelle!" The inspiring star crossed the finish line in four hours, 41 minutes, and was overcome with emotion once more as she took everything in. "Everybody says it’s amazing," she said.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche, in the Today studio

"They say it’s one of the best days of your life. It transcends running. And every time you feel like you can’t run anymore, there’s somebody cheering your name. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If there’s anybody listening to me, and you’ve ever wanted to challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone, do it."

The star added: "Yesterday was about so much more than finishing the last leg of this monthlong journey. It was about taking in the energy of the city and digging deeper into myself."

She also praised her fellow runners, Yosef and Rainy, who joined her every step of the way. "These two are just beautiful human beings," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.