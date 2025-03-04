The Bay star David Troughton has a very famous family: from Harry Potter actor to Black Doves star

David inherited his acting abilities from his father, Patrick Troughton, who was best known for playing the second incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC's iconic sci-fi series, Doctor Who. He played the role from 1966 to 1969 before later reprising the character from 1972 to 1973 and again in 1983 and 1985.

He also appeared in episodes of Inspector Morse, The Two Ronnies, and The Box of Delights, while his film credits include 1984, The Omen, and Richard III.

Patrick wed his first wife, Margaret Dunlop, in 1943. Together, they welcomed three children, David, Michael and Joanna. He went on to have three more children with a woman named Ethel Margaret "Bunny" Nuens.