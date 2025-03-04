The Bay star David Troughton has a very famous family: from Harry Potter actor to Black Doves star

David Troughton is starring in the new series of ITV's popular crime drama The Bay as Tommy Campbell, the grandfather of university student Hannah, who is found dead on the edge of the docks. It's up to DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) and Morecambe's MIU team to get to the bottom of the devastating mystery.
David, 74, is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles in New Tricks, Doctor Who and Call the Midwife. But did you know he comes from a famous family of actors? Find out more below…
David's Doctor Who star father, Patrick
David inherited his acting abilities from his father, Patrick Troughton, who was best known for playing the second incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC's iconic sci-fi series, Doctor Who. He played the role from 1966 to 1969 before later reprising the character from 1972 to 1973 and again in 1983 and 1985.
He also appeared in episodes of Inspector Morse, The Two Ronnies, and The Box of Delights, while his film credits include 1984, The Omen, and Richard III.
Patrick wed his first wife, Margaret Dunlop, in 1943. Together, they welcomed three children, David, Michael and Joanna. He went on to have three more children with a woman named Ethel Margaret "Bunny" Nuens.
David's actor brother, Michael
David's younger brother Michael is also an actor, as well as a teacher and writer. Michael, 70, is perhaps best known for playing Sir Piers Fletcher-Dervish in The New Statesman and DC Melish in Minder. He's also appeared in episodes of Holby City, Birds of a Feather, Cold Feet and My Family.
Just like his brother, David is part of the Doctor Who universe and has lent his voice to several podcast series.
David's famous son, Sam
David shares three children with his wife, actress Alison Groves, whom he wed in 1973.
Two of David's sons, Sam and William, followed in his footsteps.
Sam, 47, is perhaps best recognised for playing Much in the BBC series Robin Hood, and for his portrayals of DS John Burrows in The Trial of Christine Keeler and DI Brian Tarpey in Litvinenko. Most recently, he played Stephen Yarrick in the Netflix series Black Doves and journalist Murray Guthrie in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.
David's actor son, William
Meanwhile, William, 40, plays Tom Archer in the long-running BBC Radio 4 programme The Archers. He's also appeared in various theatre productions, including The Ladykillers and Private Peaceful.
His television credits include Tina and Bobby, Inspector George Gently and Doctors.
David's sporting star son, Jim
While David's second son, Jim, 46, isn't an actor, he's also pursued a career in the spotlight as a cricket player. He played for Warwickshire and the England one day international team.
Speaking about his famous family during an interview with Birmingham Living, actor Sam previously said: "When I started acting, people would say 'Are you David’s son? Is Patrick your grandfather?' Then it was 'Is it your brother who plays for Warwickshire?"
Meanwhile, William shared an insight into family life. "Mum's definitely the leader," he said. "She's the one in the kitchen when we meet up on Sundays for roast dinner. We're a very close family, and everything has always happened around her, as Dad’s away a lot working."
David's Harry Potter star son nephew, Harry
David's nephew is 36-year-old actor Harry Melling, who is famed for his portrayal of Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films. More recently, he played Harry Beltik in The Queen's Gambit, Thomas Wriothesley in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and Edgar Allen Poe in the 2022 film, The Pale Blue Eye.