Matt Baker shares heartbreaking news as family farm struck by sudden tragedy

Matt Baker has shared devastating news from his Channel 4 series, Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker, after tragedy struck during lambing season.=

The presenter delivered a heartbreaking update involving contestants Lloyd and Abbie. The couple faced a challenging ordeal when one of their ewes experienced a complicated birth.

WATCH: Matt Baker shares that two lambs didn't survive

Distressing late-night emergency

© Channel 4 Lloyd shared his upset after the twin lambs didn't survive

Lloyd and Abbie discovered the distressed ewe during an early-hours check. The couple immediately called Matt for help at around 2am.

Matt explained on camera: "On a check in the early hours, they find a ewe in distress."

He continued: "It's just coming up to two in the morning and I've had a call from Abbie and Lloyd. They're having a bit of trouble in the lamb shed so I'm just heading over to see what's going on."

Despite Matt's support and the couple's best efforts, the situation quickly worsened. They made an emergency call to the vet, but sadly, both twin lambs died shortly after birth.

Matt later confirmed the difficult outcome: "After veterinary intervention, the twin lambs sadly didn't make it but the ewe survived."

The loss was a major emotional setback for Lloyd and Abbie, highlighting the harsh realities of life on the farm.

Emotional impact of the tragedy

© Channel 4 Matt Baker was called to the lambing shed to help with the difficult birth

Lloyd spoke candidly about his feelings after losing the lambs, particularly as they were responsible for someone else's livestock.

He said on the show: "You give the utmost care to all your stock, but when it's somebody else's you try and strive even more."

He added honestly: "It's a bit of a glum time when you have a few poorly sheep."

Matt offered words of comfort, reminding the couple that losses are a difficult but normal part of farming life.

He told them: "Lambing always brings some losses, but there is a chance to salvage hope from situations like this."

There was a heartwarming development following the sad events. A bereaved ewe was given a lamb from another mother to foster.

This approach improved the survival chances for both animals, bringing some positivity back to the farm.

Matt described this as a crucial part of farming life, helping the team recover from their difficult night.

Further disappointment for Lloyd and Abbie

© Channel 4 Matt Baker in Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker

In another blow to Lloyd and Abbie, the couple also learned they had lost their bid for the farm tenancy.

Rival contestants Ewan and Sara were chosen instead. They were delighted by the opportunity to potentially secure their first home together with a 15-year tenancy.

Lloyd and Abbie were naturally disappointed, but remain determined to continue pursuing their dream of running their own farm.

Matt hinted at further challenges for contestants in upcoming episodes. He revealed some hopeful tenants could face elimination if they fail to impress the National Trust judges.

The competition remains intense, and further drama is expected in the coming weeks.

Matt reminded viewers farming involves highs and lows, urging viewers to keep watching as the journey continues.

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker is available to catch up on 4OD.