Matt Baker thanks fans for 'kindness' following touching family update

Matt Baker has thanked fans for their "kindness" via Instagram, after he revealed the reason his show Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad sees Matt, mum Janice and dad Mike travel around north England.

Matt's show is a fan favourite

In an interview with The Express, Matt said: "We used to do these little trips away, where we would go and see how our wool was being processed in the wool mills, and so we just basically supersized that concept of these rural days out.

"And the key with it is they're always close to home because obviously, having a farm you can't go far. And plus, with the dad being like 80, the reality of them planning to go on some sort of adventure was never going to be the case."

Matt also added that he hoped the series would encourage people in his generation to take older members of the family on days out.

The new series has proved popular so far, with the trio headed for Northumberland County Show, the largest of its kind in north England. Janice touchingly entered the family dog Archie and a cockerel called Stanley into two of the competitions – winning both.

The Our Farm in the Dales presenter captioned the video: "Thank you for all the kind messages you’ve sent this week!! You are such a lovely bunch. Me Mum and Dad are back on Monday at 9pm on more4 with our new series of Travels."

Matt also gave his wife Nicola a shoutout, sharing that she is "now a bestseller with her new book Rescuing Ruby.

"I’m so proud of my family and so grateful to you for your support," Matt continued, before wishing viewers a happy Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Express interview, Matt spoke about the possibility of continuing his popular show Our Farm in the Dales. He said: "It was a real, natural, end of that chapter, so that's why we haven't done any more."