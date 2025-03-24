The Rookie star Brent Huff has a famous wife - meet his 'better half' 

Brent Huff is best known for playing Smitty in The Rookie. An esteemed actor with over 45 years on our screens, the TV star got his big break after graduating from the University of Missouri and heading to Hollywood.

A poignant time in Brent's life, it was after his big move to Tinseltown that he met Shawn Huff – a model turned actress who had already appeared in 15 national commercials. The couple, who tied the knot in 1989, have been married ever since and regularly post about their beautiful life together on social media. Keep reading for the lowdown on their love story…

© Getty Meeting in LA Chatting with Canvas Rebel in 2024, Shawn opened up about her early days in LA and how the move led her to Brent. "My first year in Los Angeles I did 15 national commercials. Of course, I was hooked and I loved Los Angeles," she began. "I started taking acting classes immediately. In those times there was a real stigma to 'models turned actresses' unlike today, so to curtail that I really jumped in to study. I loved classes, they opened up my world as an actress. It was during this time that I also met my husband, a fellow actor, film director and writer, Brent Huff."

© Instagram Tying the knot After falling for one another, Brent and Shawn tied the knot in 1989. While little is known about their ceremony, the actress has shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram. Pictured alongside a tuxedo-clad Brent, the bride was pictured in a strapless princess-style bridal gown, which she teamed with elbow-length lace gloves and a voluminous veil. "Happy Anniversary to my best friend, playmate and hero. What a wonderful, long ride… can't wait for a lot longer! I LOVE you @brenthuff11," Shawn penned in the caption.

© Instagram Becoming parents Shawn and Brent are doting parents to a daughter named Bailey (pictured above). According to IMDb, their only child followed in their acting footsteps in the early days of her career, and appeared in the short films, Helpless (2010) and Hero (2010). In October of this year, Bailey will mark her 10th wedding anniversary with her long-time partner. Together, they share two sons, making Shawn and Brent proud grandparents.