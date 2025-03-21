Nathan Fillion's new challenge away from The Rookie sees him undergo bold transformation

Nathan Fillion is known for his complex TV characters from Mal in Firefly, Richard in Castle to John Nolan in The Rookie.

But now he will be taking on an even more complicated character in the upcoming Superman movie, and he won't be as nice or considerate as past characters.

He's a jerk!" Nathan has said of his version of Guy Gardner, also known as Green Lantern.

"What's important to know is, you don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless. So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good."

© Disney via Getty Images Nathan is known for his work on TV

Speaking to TV Guide he added of Guy: "He's not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do at this moment? And that's the answer. That's what you do at that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can't!"

Superman will fly on to screens on July 11 with David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film is the first in the rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters franchise and will see Guy as a peacekeeper in the Green Lantern Corps.

© DC Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner aka Green Lanter

The first trailer revealed a major transformation for Nathan, n, as he will wear Guy's classic blond bowl cut hairstyle, a marked change for the actor.

Nathan was cast in 2023 and said the comic book character was a "gold mine" to play.

"We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities," he said. "You could have the most wonderful family but be like, 'Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He's got this one thing.' Everybody's got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws."

First trailer for 2025's Superman

"It's what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate because we all know what that is," Nathan told Collider.

"We all have our own. We witness it in other people. Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn't care. That's one of his flaws. I think there's a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

David Corenswet as Superman in a still from Superman (2025)

Superman will follow Clark's journey to reconcile his own heritage with that of his adoptive family in Kansas.

Milly Alcock will also appear as Supergirl before heading up her own film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"Congratulations to the luminous Milly Alcock, the next Supergirl! DC universe awaits you! You will be AMAZING!!" Helen Slater, who played the original Supergirl, shared on social media when the news was announced, alongside an image of all the live-action Supergirls on screen to date.