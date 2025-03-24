Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Channel 5's paranoia-filled thriller with Downton Abbey and Grantchester stars looks gripping
Man and woman standing in kitchen© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine

Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones star in The Feud

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Get your popcorn ready because a new thriller is coming to our screens very soon. Channel 5's upcoming six-part series, The Feud, features a star-studded cast including familiar faces from Downton Abbey Grantchester, Bridgerton and more – and it looks gripping!

Jill Halfpenny (The Long Shadow, Everything I Know About Love) and Rupert Penry-Jones (Spooks, The Drowning) lead the cast as couple Emma and John Barnett, who along with their teen daughter Beth (Megan Trower), live a seemingly idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. On the surface, they're close friends with neighbours Sonia and Alan, and are also fond of an older couple, Derek and Barbara.

Brunette woman standing outside house looking into distance© Simon Rogers / Channel 5 Television / Lonesome Pine
Jill Halfpenny stars in The Feud

But when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, these friendships prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem and life-threatening secrets start to emerge. 

WATCH: Have you seen Channel 5's latest thriller, The Au Pair?

The show boasts an impressive cast, with Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Ray Fearon (Fleabag, Barbie) playing Sonia and Alan, while James Fleet (Unforgotten, Bridgerton) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Grantchester, Unforgotten) portray Derek and Barbara. 

Meanwhile, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw) plays scorned police officer PC Gallagher, alongside Larry Lamb (The Inheritance, Gavin and Stacey) as Emma's wheeler-dealer father Terry, Alex Macqueen (The Inbetweeners, The Thick of It) as oddball neighbour Nick, and Chris Gascoyne (Coronation Street, Moving On) as intimidating builder Lee. 

Group of people standing in street© Channel 5
The Feud is coming to Channel 5 soon

Rounding out the cast are Judith Alexander (The Crown, Coronation Street), Joel Beckett (The Office, EastEnders), and newcomers Luke Hammond and Joel Kai Ali.

The full synopsis reads: "The Feud introduces Emma and John Barnett, who, along with their teenage daughter Beth appear to live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They're close friends with their neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and despite their foibles, are also fond of an older couple, Derek and Barbara. The close friendships in this seemingly peaceful street prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem. When Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, things quickly start to spin drastically out of control. As objections to the plans are raised, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface."

Older woman holding tray in street party next to older man© Lonesome Pine Productions / © Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited
James Fleet and Tessa Peake-Jones play Derek and Barbara

It continues: "Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear. One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street."

The Feud is coming to Channel 5 soon.

