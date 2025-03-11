The Au Pair viewers make same complaint about new Channel 5 thriller

Channel 5's nail-biting new thriller, The Au Pair, premiered on Monday night and while many viewers are already loving the gripping series, others have complained about one aspect of the plot.

Sally Bretton (Beyond Paradise, Not Going Out) stars as successful business professional Zoe Dalton, who moves into a stunning home in the countryside next door to her father (played by Poirot star David Suchet). But things quickly take a turn when the au pair she hired to move into her family home starts enacting her own hidden agenda.

While many viewers were glued to their screens, others questioned why Zoe and her husband Chris (played by Vera star Kenny Doughty) didn't carry out thorough background checks before hiring au pair, Sandrine (played by Ludmilla Makowski).

© Channel 5 Sally Bretton and Kenny Doughty star in The Au Pair

One person asked: "Do any of these people do background checks?" while another wrote on social media: "#TheAuPair it's great to know you can still get a job with kids without having any background checks or your passport looked at."

A third viewer remarked: "You'd have to be DBS checked to be an AuPair," while another added: "They're going to regret not getting a DBS."

© Channel 5 The story follows a family who hire an au pair

Other viewers praised the series, however, with some binge-watching all four episodes on Channel 5. One person wrote: "Ok I binged the entire 4 parts, way better than it first appeared to be. Excellent viewing #theaupair," while another penned: "Omg The Au Pair! What a first episode… can't wait to watch more. C5 always do the best dramas."

A third fan added: "Omg I love this show already."

For those yet to tune into the series, here's the full synopsis: "Zoe Dalton is a woman who seems to have it all: a successful business, a happy marriage, two beautiful step-children and a stunning house in the idyllic countryside.

© Channel 5 The series is available on Channel 5

"When a mysterious au pair enters Zoe's home with her own hidden agenda, Zoe is unwittingly propelled on a journey that will unearth a terrible truth and which will threaten to destroy everything she holds dear."

Speaking about the show on ITV's Lorraine, David said he couldn't turn down the role. "This particular script was a real page-turner," said the actor. "From the very beginning, right the way through all four episodes, I couldn't put it down. I really, honestly, did not know what was going to happen next."

The Au Pair is available to watch on Channel 5.