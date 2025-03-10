Kenny Doughty reveals heartbreaking reason for Vera exit ahead of TV return

Kenny was born in Barnsley and raised by a single mum after his father left the family when he was young. After divorcing Kenny's dad, his mum returned to education having left school at 15.

After achieving a BA in English literature, she went on to become a successful businesswoman and ran mentorships for people in the community.

Kenny is married to actress Ashley Jensen, who is best known for her roles in Extras, Shetland and Agatha Raisin. Kenny is a stepdad to Ashley's teenage son, Frankie. "I don't see much difference between being a step-parent and a parent," Kenny told The i Paper. "You're parenting either way. You want the best for your child. I adore Frankie as if he was my son."