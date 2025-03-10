Kenny Doughty reveals heartbreaking reason for Vera exit ahead of TV return

Kenny Doughty is back on the small screen for the first time in two years in Channel 5's new drama, The Au Pair. We last saw the 49-year-old when he took his final turn as DS Aiden Healy in ITV's popular crime series Vera.
At the time, Kenny kept quiet about the reason for his departure and sparked speculation online after deleting his Twitter, now X, account. Now, the TV star has revealed the real reason he decided to step away from the role. Keep reading to find out more…
Kenny's family life
Kenny was born in Barnsley and raised by a single mum after his father left the family when he was young. After divorcing Kenny's dad, his mum returned to education having left school at 15.
After achieving a BA in English literature, she went on to become a successful businesswoman and ran mentorships for people in the community.
Kenny is married to actress Ashley Jensen, who is best known for her roles in Extras, Shetland and Agatha Raisin. Kenny is a stepdad to Ashley's teenage son, Frankie. "I don't see much difference between being a step-parent and a parent," Kenny told The i Paper. "You're parenting either way. You want the best for your child. I adore Frankie as if he was my son."
The reason why Kenny left Vera
In a new interview, Kenny revealed that he quit Vera following his stepdad's terminal cancer diagnosis. "Steve was a glorious, delightful man," he told The i Paper. "I was proud to refer to him as my 'dad', not my stepfather."
"He was a lecturer in agriculture when he met my mum and he taught me how to be a better man," Kenny continued, revealing he spent his stepdad's final six months building a house with him.
"It was a no-brainer, choosing to quit work and spend those last six months with him. We built a wooden house together by their home in Ireland and he taught me about wood, joinery, carpentry," he said.
Kenny's new role in The Au Pair
Kenny stars alongside Sally Bretton in The Au Pair, which sees successful businesswoman Zoe hire an au pair to move into her family home.
The synopsis reads: "Zoe Dalton is a woman who seems to have it all: a successful business, a happy marriage, two beautiful step-children and a stunning house in the idyllic countryside.
"When a mysterious au pair enters Zoe's home with her own hidden agenda, Zoe is unwittingly propelled on a journey that will unearth a terrible truth and which will threaten to destroy everything she holds dear."
Kenny plays Chris, Zoe's husband, while David Suchet plays her diabetic father, George, who lives next door. Ludmilla Makowski plays French au pair, Sandrine.
Kenny's TV career
While Kenny is a household name thanks to his role as DS Aiden Healy in Vera, he's also known for playing Sean in the Sky comedy-drama Stella, which stars Ruth Jones, and Rick in Love, Lies and Records.
