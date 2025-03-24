Sheridan Smith teams up with Showtrial star for new BBC drama - and it sounds incredible

It has been confirmed that Cilla star Sheridan Smith is set to star in a new BBC drama alongside This is England star Michael Socha, and it sounds amazing. The new series, The Cage, has been described as a "high-stakes crime story" based in Liverpool - and we can't wait for it to be released!

The official synopsis reads: "When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police."

The five-part series is set to be filmed in Liverpool and Merseyside, so fans might have a while to wait for the release date!

The show's writer, Tony Schumacher, said: "Coming back to the BBC with my second major show and being able to work with such talents as Sheridan, Michael and the teams at Element Pictures and the BBC is such an honour.

"On top of that, having a director of Al's calibre really is the cherry on the big Liverpool drama cake we're baking together. I'm hoping people will find it funny, dark, but most of all full of love, life and entertainment and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Executive producers Christopher Aird and Hilary Martin added: "We’re excited to be producing Tony’s unique drama for the BBC. Tony writes characters from the heart that break your heart, and we’re thrilled Sheridan and Michael are going to be playing Leanne and Matty.

"The Cage is a crime show, a show about family and a love story of sorts. It is by turns funny, poignant, thrilling, and sad; we know Al Mackay will bring his love of real-world characters to tell Tony’s story with verve and energy."

BBC's Director of Drama, Lindsay Salt, called the show "hugely entertaining and full of heart," adding: "With Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha leading the cast, Al Mackay directing and the team at Element Pictures producing, viewers are in for a treat." Will you be tuning in?