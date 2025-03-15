Helen Skelton's cheeky daughter is her mini-me in gorgeous photo

Helen Skelton and her daughter Elsie, three, enjoyed a day together on Friday, with the doting mum sharing a sweet insight into their time together.

Taking to her Instagram, the mum-of-three shared a stunning photo of herself giving her little girl a kiss on the cheek, revealing that they were heading out on a "shopping trip." Although the Countryfile star didn't reveal what the duo were buying, the photo did capture little Elsie being a bit cheeky.

In the snap, the youngster could be seen poking her tongue out. Elsie also looked just like her mum, with her blonde hair styled in the same way. Helen obscured her daughter's face with a sunglasses emoji.

Elsie and Helen have the strongest bond, and back in February, the former Strictly finalist melted hearts with the cutest photo of the pair.

Helen and Elsie enjoyed the day together

Taking to Instagram, Helen posted an adorable photo holding her beloved daughter and giving her a kiss on the forehead, while little Elsie returned the gesture.

Helen shares her three children, Louis, nine, Ernie, seven, and Elsie, three, with her ex-husband Richie Myler. When announcing their split in 2022, five months after the birth of Elsie, Helen wrote: "We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen regularly dotes on her three children

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role in 2023 to spend more time with her young brood. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm, and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"