Everything you need to know about Gethin Jones' love life The star is one of TV's most eligible bachelors

Gethin Jones is one of the most recognisable faces on British television and has fronted a range of BBC shows over the course of his career.

While viewers may be used to waking up to him presenting BBC morning show, Morning Live, alongside Kym Marsh every weekday, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Read all about his love life here.

Is Gethin Jones married?

Gethin Jones is not married and is thought to be currently single. While he told The Mirror in June that he "could be married by the end of the year", he is yet to find a bride.

Despite encouragement from one of his friends, he prefers to stay off of dating apps. He said: "My mate has been trying to get me to do it a little bit, but no... I believe in the old-fashioned way."

While Gethin doesn't have a ring on his finger just yet, he has enjoyed some high-profile relationships over the years. Read all about them below.

Katherine Jenkins

Back in 2007, the 44-year-old became involved with Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins after first meeting two years earlier in 2005. When they first started dating, Kathrine's spokesperson released a statement saying: "They're old friends and they've been on several dates. But people shouldn't consider buying hats just yet."

Katherine and Gethin reportedly first met in 2005

However, over three years later in February 2011, the pair announced their engagement. Unfortunately, ten months down the line in December, the couple revealed that they would be going their separate ways.

Speaking about Gethin calling off the engagement back in 2014, Katherine said in a documentary programme: "At the end of 2011, when Gethin and I broke up, the reality of it was that, about two weeks later, I had to go on a UK tour where every night I'm singing songs of heartbreak.

"And every day just trying to find the energy to cope – let alone going on stage and understand his reason for doing it.

"Meanwhile, everybody else is under the impression it was my decision, my ambition – I wanted to take over the world. It was so far from the truth."

The pair were engaged for ten months in 2011

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Following his romance with Katherine, Gethin went on to have a brief relationship with former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh. The couple were believed to have started dating back in August 2014 after meeting at an event.

They were subsequently pictured enjoying trips out and romantic meals together. However, the romance didn't last long as Lucy told new! Magazine shortly after: "We're not dating. We went out a few times a while ago but it was bad timing for both of us."

Gethin dated former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh

Katja Zwara

Gethin's last public relationship was with German underwear model Katja Zwara. The pair dated for a year before splitting in February 2018.

Gethin dated Katja for one year

