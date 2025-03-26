Exclusive - Anna Maxwell Martin reveals update on Ludwig season 2

The BBC runs a tight ship! With season two of Ludwig shrouded in mystery, HELLO! caught up with Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays John's (David Mitchell) sister-in-law, Lucy, at the Royal Television Society Awards. And, of course, we had to quiz her about the top-secret series.

© Getty Images Anna Maxwell Martin chatted with HELLO! at the Royal Television Society Awards in London

Noting that she hadn't received any scripts yet, Anna replied: "I don't have a clue what's going on!"

"When I get dropped off at the location, I'll just see what's happening," she said with a smile.

© BBC The actress will reprise her role as Lucy in season two of Ludwig

Back in October, Ludwig was given the green light after captivating viewers with the story of John – a puzzle enthusiast who begins impersonating his missing twin brother and notorious detective, James.

Celebrated as the BBC's biggest scripted launch in two years, it's hardly surprising that the comedy crime drama was renewed.

WATCH: Have you binged season one of Ludwig? Here's the trailer...

Confirming the news on Halloween, David Mitchell told fans: "I'm delighted that John 'Ludwig' Taylor has failed to escape the clutches of the Cambridge police and will have to continue to face up to the city's alarming conundrum-based crime wave."

Meanwhile, Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, said: "We had high hopes for Ludwig, and it's safe to say this comedy-detective series with a twist has become a true standout.

"We can't thank Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Anna Maxwell Martin, and the entire cast and crew enough for creating something so special," he continued. "We're eagerly awaiting series two, though it's a bit of a shame we'll have to spoil the surprises for ourselves by actually reading the scripts first!"

© Big Talk Studios/BBC/David Emery David Mitchell leads the comedy crime drama

Currently, a release date is yet to be confirmed, but fans are hoping that Ludwig will return in autumn 2025.

Amidst the show's recent debut in the US, David joined The Hollywood Reporter for a chat this month, where he was quizzed about season two. "I can't tease anything," he laughed.

© BBC Season two of Ludwig has yet to receive a release date, but filming will commence later this year

"The scripts are being written now, and it wouldn't help any viewers to know any more about it than that. We will be shooting this year. Our hope and aim is to give more of the same: the ongoing, intriguing narrative and the same weekly, resolved mystery.

"Other than that, I don't really know much more, but I'm also under instructions not to say any more! I'm big on going into a program knowing only the bare minimum because surprise is a huge part of entertainment."

© Big Talk Studios/David Emery/BBC The season one finale ended with John joining the Cambridge police as a consultant

As fans will remember, the season one finale ended with John revealing his true identity to the Cambridge police before signing on as a consultant for the team. On his way out of the station, John received a cipher-filled voicemail from his brother, which led the protagonist, his sister-in-law Lucy, and nephew Henry, to a storage unit stocked with the contents of conspiracy theorist Roger Sinclair's home.

Realising that James had gone into hiding after investigating Sinclair's murder, John surmised that one of his conspiracy theories must have been true, leading to his death. As the trio began sifting through Sinclair's things, James was seen watching from a distance.