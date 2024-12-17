Weasley twin actors James and Oliver Phelps reveal roles in new Harry Potter show

James and Oliver Phelps, who are best known for playing Weasley twins Fred and George in Harry Potter, have opened up about their roles in Prime Video's new baking show, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

The sibling duo appeared on ITV's This Morning on Monday, where they gave fans an idea of what to expect from the new series, which sees pairs of bakers whip up Harry Potter-inspired culinary creations.

© Anders Krusberg James and Oliver Phelps are the hosts of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Oliver told hosts Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson: "These bakers are the best of the best. We were lucky enough to be the hosts of the show but we don't vote, we don't have a judging role in it. There are two judges."

James added: "These are 18 of the best in the world. They are paired into groups of two, so there are nine teams. Over the seven episodes, they are whittled down to the champions."

For those yet to tune into the show, which is available on Prime Video, the competition kicks off with a "super-sized episode" which sees nine teams of pastry chefs and cake artists tasked with crafting huge, spellbinding showstoppers inspired by moments from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The synopsis continues: "Each week, the culinary artists will design eye-popping creations not only to tantalize the taste buds, but that also offer surprising and enchanting, visual elements. Fans of Harry Potter will recognize many iconically familiar places, as the series was produced at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, including amidst the backdrop of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, on some of the original sets where Harry Potter's journey was brought to life on screen.

© Anders Krusberg Guest judge Warwick Davis makes a special appearance

"Contenders will have the unprecedented opportunity to present their creations in famed locations such as Platform 9¾, The Great Hall, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest and more."

Judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef will be on hand to give their take on the edible creations over the course of six episodes.

© Anders Krusberg Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef are the show's judges

The winning team will be awarded the first-ever Wizards of Baking Cup and will have the opportunity to appear in a new Harry Potter cookbook.

Viewers can also expect to see some special guests, including Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), who will help to evaluate the culinary pieces and share their stories from filming the Potter saga.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is available on Prime Video.