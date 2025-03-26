The Malcolm in the Middle cast looks so different now: from Bryan Cranston to Frankie Muniz

Our favorite Y2K show, Malcolm in the Middle is getting revived and it’s bringing all the throwback feels.

The popular show concluded in 2006, after hooking its fans on more than 151 episodes, across seven seasons.

Now, the cast has all grown up almost two decades later and is ready to give the show another go and a fresh perspective.

© Getty Images "Malcolm in the Middle" will return with a brand new revival

The revival will begin filming in April, therefore, fans have plenty of time to binge-watch the show before it airs, and learn more about what their favorite actors have been up to since the conclusion of the sitcom almost 20 years ago.

© Getty Images Frankie Muniz Frankie Muniz, who portrayed Malcolm, has stayed strong in the entertainment industry and has continued acting in several movies featuring Renner, Half Baked: Totally High, and The Black String. He has also taken part in TV series including, The Rookie, New Amsterdam, and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.



© Getty Images Bryan Cranston Bryan Cranston, who played Frankie’s father in the sitcom, Hal, went on to become extremely famous for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, which concluded in 2013. Since then, he has continued acting in movies such as El Camino, and in TV series including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.



© Getty Images Jane Kaczmarek Jane Kaczmarek, who plays the mother and wife in the family, Lois Wilkerson, has remained steady in her acting career as well. Her most recent acting credit was in 2024, and includes the short film, And Now I Lay Me Down, and the TV series, The Changeling, which came out in 2023.



© Getty Images Christopher Masterson Christopher Masterson, who portrays one of the brothers, Francis, is coming back on the cast and his last acting roles were in 2019, with the movies, Beneath the Leaves and I'd Like to Be Alone Now.



© Getty Images Justin Berfield Justin Berfield, who portrayed another one of Malcolm's brothers in the series, Reese, is also returning to the revival, however, his last acting gig was in 2010 in the TV series, Sons of Tuscon, therefore he is coming back to acting after a hiatus.



© Getty Images Erik Per Sullivan Unfortunately class clown Erik Per Sullivan who was the brothers’ youngest sibling, named Dewey, will not be returning. It seems the young performer decided to conclude his acting career in 2010, with his last role being Timmy in the movie Twelve. Instead of acting, Erik has dedicated all his focus to studying Victorian literature, per Distractify. He was also the recipient of the Literary and Historical Society of the University College Dublin’s James Joyce Award. Caleb Ellsworth Clark will be replacing Erik for the charming and hilarious role of Dewey.

Fans aren't the only ones who are excited to get the show back, in fact, the cast "can't wait to get back together with [their] old family." Frankie shared on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, that he's prepping for the revival by taking notes from his younger self.

He alerted his fans: "Just started watching Malcom in the Middle episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!!"