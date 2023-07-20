The Parent Trap turns 25: See how the cast has changed since, with Lindsay Lohan, Lisa Ann Walter, and more

It's time for another trip to Camp Walden, because Disney's 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, directed by Nancy Myers, officially turns 25 years old!

The reimagining of the 1961 film of the same name, which in turn is an adaptation of Erich Kästner's 1949 German novel Lisa and Lottie, was a critical and commercial hit when it was released on July 20, 1998.

However, it has since become a cult classic, often revisited for its heartwarming story, nostalgic pop culture moments, and a stellar debut performance from Lindsay Lohan.

In honor of the movie's milestone anniversary, let's take a look at its cast and how their lives have changed since…

Lindsay Lohan

© Getty Images Lindsay at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in 1998

Beating out the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Mara Wilson, and Jena Malone for the dual role of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, Lindsay's big film debut established her as one of the brightest young stars of the late '90s.

She continued her association with Disney, starring in hits like Freaky Friday (2003) and Herbie: Fully Loaded (2004), although the peak of her on-screen career came in 2004's Mean Girls, which remains one of the most quotable teen comedies of all time and made her a bonafide star.

© Getty Images The actress has weathered several storms and is now a doting wife and new mom

Personal struggles in the mid-aughts led to stints in rehab and incessant tabloid coverage, the kind that effectively tarnished her teen idol image. However, she's since returned to the public eye as a glowing new mom, having recently welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas. And the now 37-year-old made her film comeback last November with Netflix's Falling For Christmas.

Dennis Quaid

© Getty Images Dennis and then wife Meg Ryan at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in 1998

Already a screen heartthrob by the time The Parent Trap rolled around, Dennis Quaid played Hal Parker, Hallie and Annie's wealthy father who owns a vineyard in Napa, California.

The actor, now 69, has since followed that up with critical and commercial success in films like Traffic (2000), The Rookie (2002), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), The Special Relationship (2010), and A Dog's Purpose (2017), receiving the best reviews of his career for his supporting turn in 2002's Far From Heaven.

© Getty Images Through several highly publicized relationships, the actor remains one of Hollywood's most bankable

Dennis attended the Disney film's 1998 premiere with then wife Meg Ryan, with whom he welcomed son Jack Henry Quaid, also an actor. They divorced in 2001, and from 2004-2018, he was married to Kimberly Buffington, with whom he welcomed twins. In 2020, he tied the knot with current wife Laura Savoie.

Natasha Richardson

© Getty Images Natasha at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in 1998

A descendant of the legendary Redgrave acting dynasty, English actress Natasha Richardson was on the rise in 1998, when she played Elizabeth James in The Parent Trap, Annie and Hallie's mother and Nick's ex wife.

The same year, she won acclaim and several awards, including a Tony, for her leading turn in the Broadway revival of Cabaret, and followed it up with hits like Maid in Manhattan (2002) and The White Countess (2005).

© Getty Images The actress (pictured with husband Liam Neeson) tragically lost her life following an accident in 2009

However, tragedy struck in 2009, when she died of a head injury at the age of 45 after a skiing accident in Canada, leaving behind her two sons with husband Liam Neeson.

During a 2020 cast reunion, Natasha's co-stars gushed about her warm energy, with Lindsay saying: "Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me," and Dennis adding: "[Natasha was] so giving and so glad to be there, and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do."

Lisa Ann Walter

© Getty Images Lisa Ann at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in 1998

With the role of the wise-cracking Parker family housekeeper, Chessy, Lisa Ann Walter had her first big hit on her hands with only her second ever film role after making the transition from TV sitcoms.

She followed that up with several more stints on reality competitions and game shows before breaking into the mainstream once again in 2021 with the ABC mockumentary Abbott Elementary, receiving much acclaim and several awards for her turn as the (once again) wise-cracking Melissa Schemmenti, a Philadelphia school teacher with all kinds of connections.

© Getty Images The star experienced a career resurgence in 2021 with ABC's "Abbott Elementary"

Lisa Ann, now 59, has managed to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, though. She was married to actor Sam Baum from 1983-1999, welcoming son Jordan in 1988 and daughter Delia in 1992. In 2000, she welcomed twins Spencer and Simon on October 11, the same day that Hallie and Annie were born as well!

Elaine Hendrix

© Getty Images Elaine at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in 1998

After turns in the original Get Smart series and another cult classic, Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion (1997), Elaine Hendrix's turn as the antagonistic Meredith Blake turned out to be her big break.

She followed that up with years of cameos and supporting roles in some popular 2000s shows, like NCIS, Joan of Arcadia, and Anger Management, before taking on the role of Alexis Carrington Colby for three seasons of the Dynasty reboot from 2019-2022.

© Getty Images Despite their on-screen rivalry, the two co-stars have remained close over the years

Elaine has kept her personal life quite guarded, and doesn't seem to have a husband or children. However, she has been quite public about her love for her co-star Lisa Ann Walter, and their close friendship has stood the test of time.