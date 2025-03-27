Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson almost give away season seven spoiler

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are back in action as Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan! The duo – who are currently shooting season seven in Vancouver – have been hard at work on the Virgin River set, where they've been teasing what's to come.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alexandra, 42, revealed that they'd been shooting in Jack's bar, but clarified that she couldn't show fans too much as she'd "give away a storyline".

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge revealed that she was shooting new scenes in Jack's bar

Panning the camera onto her co-star, Martin, 50, the New Zealand-born actor joked that he was "just getting ready to do my scene after the house burns down."

"Oh shoot! So sorry," he quipped. "We're gonna get in trouble!" Alexandra replied with a smile. "The house doesn't burn down," she clarified. "We are in the bar, though. This is what it looks like in the bar when no one's in here except for us."

© Instagram Martin Henderson joked that there was gonna be a major house fire in the next season

In a later Instagram story, Alexandra apologised for being unable to divulge much information but explained that she and Martin had been filming a "very cute Mel and Jack situation" earlier that day.

Currently, details surrounding the seventh season have been limited, with Alexandra noting that it's still up to Netflix to decide when new episodes will premiere. In the meantime, however, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has revealed that there's "a lot more" to come for newlyweds Mel and Jack.

"I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," he told Tudum, adding that the series would "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."

© Getty Vampire Diaries star Sara Canning will play a new character called Victoria

Additionally, Netflix has shared news of a cast shakeup, with Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) joining the cast, while Mark Ghanime has made his exit.

As per the character descriptions, Sara will play Victoria, an ex-cop who now works for the state medical board as an investigator. Called to Virgin River to look into Doc's practice, the mysterious newcomer will run into an old friend, which could lead to "something more".

© Netflix Mark Ghanime will not return as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Meanwhile, Cody will portray the "tough, athletic Clay" who used to work on the rodeo circuit. Raised in a foster home with his sister, whom he hasn't seen since he was a teen, the character arrives in town amid an ongoing search for her.

As for Mark Ghanime, the actor is not expected to return as Cameron Hayek.

"Cameron will always be part of our world, and I would love to see his character come back again," EP Patrick told Deadline. "He unfortunately won't be a series regular in Season 7, but I love Mark, and I love the character, so when opportunity presents itself, I'd love to have him back."