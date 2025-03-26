 Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals exciting update on season seven

Virgin River is back in business, with the cast and crew shooting season seven in Vancouver. Returning to Instagram with a fresh update, Alexandra Breckenridge – aka Mel Monroe – addressed fans on Tuesday.

"I'm just getting ready for bed here. I've been working today," she began. "I'm sure some of you are interested – I can't show you everything – but I can do a little something, something. Yeah, so anyway, we did table reads today. It's very exciting. I know you guys aren't in on it, but we do them in Jack's bar, which is fun."

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge addressed fans on Instagram

During the video, Alexandra also teased some behind-the-scenes content, promising fans that she'd be taking them with her to work this week.

While the actress is typically based in Atlanta, Georgia, she made her yearly trip to Vancouver this month and confirmed that production had commenced on season seven of Virgin River. Posting a video from her reunion with Martin Henderson – aka Jack Sheridan – Alexandra confirmed that they were filming scenes in Mel's cabin.

Alexandra's updates from the set have coincided with Netflix's announcement of a major cast shakeup. According to the streamer, Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) have both signed on to Virgin River in recurring roles, while Mark Ghanime is not expected to return as Cameron Hayek.

© Getty Vampire Diaries star Sara Canning has signed on as Victoria in Virgin River

As per the character descriptions, Sara will appear as Victoria – an ex-cop who now works for the state medical board as an investigator. Called to Virgin River to look into Doc's practice, the mysterious newcomer will run into an old friend, which could lead to "something more".

Meanwhile, Cody is billed as the "tough, athletic Clay" who used to work on the rodeo circuit. Raised in a foster home with his sister, whom he hasn't seen since he was a teenager, the character arrives in town amid an ongoing search for her.

Fans are yet to get a glimpse of Sara and Cody in character, but for now, Netflix has treated us to a few first-look photos.

Speaking about what's to come, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum that season seven would retain its usual focus on Mel and Jack. "There's a lot more to go here with these characters," he said.

"I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting."

The EP added that the next instalment would "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."